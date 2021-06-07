Sakshma Srivastav Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

As an actress, she operating in famend bilingual TV channel Channel V India. She began her choreography occupation within the yr 2008 at Shaimak Davar’s Institute of Acting Arts, Mumbai. Moreover, she is a great director.
Sakshma Srivastav Biography
|Identify
|Sakshma Srivastav
|Actual Identify
|Sakshma Srivastav
|Nickname
|Sugar
|Career
|Anchor, Actress, Type & Choreographer
|Date of Beginning
|13 February 1998
|Age
|23 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Srivastav
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|PG (Statistics)
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Doing Make-up, Listening Song and Dance
|Beginning Position
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Place of origin
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Web Price
|But to be up to date
Sakshma Srivastav’s Respectable Social Profiles
fb.com/SakshmaSrivastavOfficial
twitter.com/SakshmaSr
instagram.com/sakshmasrivastav
Fascinating details about Sakshma Srivastav
- In 2016, she contested within the Leave out India festival and become the finalist of the display.
- Useless Silence (2017) is her favourite horror film.
- Sakshma is an avid canine lover.
Motion pictures Record
But to be up to date
TV Presentations
But to be up to date
Sakshma Srivastav Pictures
Those are the a few of cool clicks of Sakshma Srivastav,
Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.