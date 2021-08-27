Sakthivel Kalkona Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Sakthivel Kalkona is an actor from Madurai, Tamil Nadu who essentially works within the Kollywood movie business. He’s widely known for kid artist characters and roles in quite a lot of Tamil motion pictures. Sakthivel featured in motion pictures like Thatrom Thookrom, Naan Sirithal. His contemporary look in Navarasa anthology collection were given reputation some of the target audience.

Sakthivel Kalkona Biography

Title Sakthivel Kalkona Actual Title Sakthivel Kalkona Nickname Sakthi Career Actor Date of Start But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date Spouse But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date College But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date Spare time activities Touring, Taking part in, Track Start Position Madurai, Tamil Nadu Place of origin Madurai, Tamil Nadu Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian

Sakthivel Kalkona Respectable Social Profiles

instagram.com/actor_kalkona/

twitter.com/actorkalkona

fb.com/actorkalkona

Attention-grabbing Details Sakthivel Kalkona

Sakthivel Kalkona Films

Sakthivel Kalkona Pictures

Take a look on the contemporary pictures of actor Sakthivel Kalkona,

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar