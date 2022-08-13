Sal Sánchez: 40 years after the tragic death of the boxing idol who was considered better than JC Chávez

Salvador Sánchez is considered one of the best boxers in Mexico, although he died at the age of 23 (Photo: Twitter/@morenosanchez03)

Despite being a country with a long tradition in boxing, there have been few Mexican fighters who have built careers and mythical stories around him. the of Salvador Sanchez It is, perhaps, one of the most nostalgic in sports because an entire generation that was moved by its great championship functions resigned itself to not seeing it in the ring in such a way sudden on August 12, 1982when a traffic accident took the lives of the 23 years.

The light of the imminent success of his career went out one morning 40 years ago, when the media reported a tragic event on the highway that connects the city of Querétaro with the state of San Luis Potosí. According to notes of the time, his death was almost snapshotbecause his solid figure exhibited in the ring could not withstand the impact with two vehicles on the road.

Salvador Sánchez was promoted by José Sulaimán and the controversial promoter Don King (Photo: Twitter/@froylang)

Some chroniclers and journalists documented that Sal He was driving his Porsche 928 at a speed of almost 200 kilometers per hour. His final destination was the camp that he maintained in the state of Guanajuato, but when trying to pass a car that was traveling in the same direction, he collided head-on with a truck when entering the lane of the opposite direction.

The first reports spread with great speed, although the vast majority of the fans refused to believe it. Barely three weeks before, he had been formidable to Azumah Nelsonin the ninth successful defense of his belt endorsed by the World Boxing Council (CMB) in Featherweight.

After being featherweight champion, he managed to make nine successful defenses until his death (Photo: Twitter/@suaraiza)

In fact, days after the performance, Sánchez’s lawyer, José Torres Landa, reported that the native of the State of Mexico would begin a period of preparation for accountable in his tenth exhibition of the belt against Puerto Rican Juan Laporte, whom he had already beaten once. Similarly, he had plans to face in the ring Alexis Arguello and Wilfredo Gomez.

With the passing of the hours and the material that circulated, resignation gained ground among the fans who attended his funeral, event that adopted massive overtones in his native municipality, that is Santiago Tianguistenco. Even before the prominence of his figure in the sports field, his last goodbye was taken to millions of homes in Mexico thanks to television cameras.

Family, friends, acquaintances and fans gather in the State of Mexico every August 12 to remember Sal (Photos: Twitter/@wbcmoro)

The tributes for who until then had been considered the best prospect in Mexican boxing were not long in coming. Even in 1991 was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in CanastotaNew York, as part of the second generation and alongside the charismatic Rubén spikes Olivares.

After his mournful ceremony, the memory of Sal Sánchez was more latent than ever in the minds of those who saw him grow up in the State of Mexico. Since then, his family, headed by his brother Sulio Sánchez, meets year after year to honor the memory of the eternal champion with a mass in the Cathedral, as well as a walk to the place that serves as his last resting place, accompanied by a function boxing and a meal.

Tribute for the 40th anniversary of Salvador Sánchez’s death in Santiago Tianguistenco (Photos: Twitter/@wbcmoro)

In other spheres, its relevance in national boxing continues to be discussed. There are even characters who have placed it on par with or over Julio Cesar Chavez. Though he didn’t get a chance to argue on his own with more fights under his belt, his loyal fans have bestowed upon him the pedestal of “best mexican boxer” thanks to what he showed in his fleeting and impressive career and to the imagination of the character he could become.

