Salary not received for 4 months, resident doctor of NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital sitting on indefinite hunger strike

New Delhi: The Resident Doctors Association of NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital have sat on an indefinite hunger strike since Friday against non-payment of salary. The Resident Doctors Association of the hospital said in a letter addressed to the Medical Superintendent of the Hindu Rao Hospital that five resident doctors would go on an indefinite hunger strike from 4.00 pm today due to non-acceptance.

"… due to non-payment of salaries for three months, we have decided that if our demands are not resolved on an urgent basis, then our five resident doctors will be on indefinite from 4.00 pm today, 23 October" Hunger strike will begin. "

Let me tell you that before this, resident doctors of some hospitals run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had demonstrated on Jantar Mantar on Thursday to pay their outstanding salaries by wearing black bands on their hands, carrying placards and shouting slogans. Doctors wearing masks of Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital sought intervention from higher authorities to solve the problem. Recently, dozens of doctors of all three hospitals took out candle light march after performing at Jantar-Mantar.

Abhimanyu Sardana, president of the Resident Doctors Association of Hindu Rao Hospital, said, “We are tired of raising this issue, but there is no solution as yet.” We should be in the hospital at this time. But we have no other option but to pressurize our demand. We want our outstanding salary, this is our basic right. “The RDA members of the hospital have been protesting for the past several days and have gone on an indefinite strike demanding the release of the arrears of salary for the last three months.

Resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital are also demonstrating about the arrears of salary. Jyotsna Prakash, resident doctor at Hindu Rao Hospital, says, “Some of us will probably go on hunger strike from today. The final decision has to be taken by the association. “North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Jayaprakash recently said that the doctors have been paid the salary of July.

