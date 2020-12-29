Salary of government employees will be reduced from next year? Know what is the truth….

The trend of fake news has also increased rapidly amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. In recent times, a news went viral on many news websites and social media, which was related to the salary of government employees. It was claimed in the news that ‘due to changes in labor law, the salary of government employees will be reduced from next year’. However, this claim was found to be fake in PIB fact check. Also Read – Kisan Rail: 100th Farmers Rail run within five months, PM Modi shows green signal; Trains will run from Maharashtra to Bengal

In a news article, it is being claimed that due to changes in labor laws, the salary of government employees will be reduced from next year. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake. The Salary Bill, 2019 will not apply to employees of Central and State Governments. pic.twitter.com/Et2tI62mMb Also Read – PM Modi flagged off 100th ‘Kisan Rail’, said- big changes will happen in the agriculture economy, know its specialty – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 28, 2020 Also Read – PM Modi did a lot of things in the last Man Ki Baat of the year … Praised the ‘Can Do-Will Do’ of the youth,

On behalf of PIB fact Check, tweeted, ‘In a news article it is being claimed that due to changes in labor law, salaries of government employees will be reduced from next year. This claim is fake. The Salary Bill, 2019 will not apply to employees of Central and State Governments.

Earlier in a news it was being claimed that according to the new rule issued by the Government of India, if a person did not use the Ration Card for 3 months, then it would be assumed that that person is now competent is. In such a situation, he does not need ration and his ration card will be canceled.

An explanation was issued on behalf of the government. In this, it was said that this claim is fake and no changes have been made in the Ration Card New Rules on behalf of the government. That is, the news of three months’ talk is baseless and false.

In some media reports, it is being claimed that the Central Government has issued instructions to the State Governments that in case the ration is not taken for three months, the ration card can be canceled. #PIBFactCheck: – This claim is fake. The Central Government has not given any such guidelines. pic.twitter.com/2ujrspote2 – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 18, 2020

On behalf of PIB Fact Check, tweeted, ‘Some media reports are claiming that the Central Government has issued instructions to the State Governments that the ration card can be canceled if the ration is not taken for three months. In PIB’s Fact Check, this claim was found to be fake and it was said that the Central Government has not given any such guidelines.

Earlier, a message was going viral on social media, in which it was claimed that the Government of India was giving free laptop to all the students of the country. A website link is also provided with the message. However, this news is fake and the Modi government is not running any such scheme. On behalf of PIB Fact Check, it was told that the government has not started any such scheme and this claim is false.

Claim: A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students. #PIBFactCheck: The circulated link is #Fake. Government is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/VwDyFwcaf4 – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 15, 2020

Earlier a text message was going viral, in which it was being claimed that under the Prime Minister Pension Scheme, you will get 70 thousand rupees. These messages were coming on people’s mobiles, in which it is being claimed that you are entitled to get 70 thousand rupees under the Prime Minister Pension Scheme (PM Pension Yojana). However, when this message was investigated, it was found to be incorrect. This claim was also found to be false in PIB’s Fact Check.

Claim: A text message is being circulated with a claim to confirm eligibility for Rs. 70,000 under ‘PM Pension Yojana 2020’.#PIBFactCheck: This message is #Fake. Central Government is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/zoomb1cNDO – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 13, 2020

Let me tell you that there has been an appeal from the government repeatedly that until the official announcement is made, do not believe the misleading news (Fake News). For this, Fact Check has also been started by PIB. Its purpose is to convey the right information to the people and alert against misleading news. PIB cross-checked this claim and found that this information is fake.

Let us know that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) launched this fact-checking wing in December 2019 to prevent misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. The purpose of PIB is ‘to identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms.’