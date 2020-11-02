Sale of firecrackers and fireworks will be banned in this state, due to this decision taken

The Rajasthan government has decided to ban the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that in this challenging time of Corona epidemic, protecting the lives of the people is paramount for the government. Therefore, in view of the corona virus epidemic, the state government has decided to ban the sale of firecrackers and fireworks. Gehlot was reviewing the state of Corona infection, ‘No Mask-No Entry’ and ‘War for Pure’ campaign in the state on Sunday evening. The Chief Minister also discussed Unlock-6 guidelines in the meeting. Also Read – Diesel demand increases after petrol in October, reaches the previous level of Kovid

In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed to take strict action against the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in the state and smoke-fueled vehicles without fitness to protect the health of corona virus infected patients and general public from the toxic smoke emanating from firecrackers. Gehlot said that in this challenging time of Corona epidemic, protecting the lives of the people of the state is paramount for the government.

He said that due to the smoke emanating from fireworks, corona infected patients as well as heart and breathing patients also have to suffer. In such a situation, people should avoid fireworks on Diwali. He directed to ban the temporary license for the sale of firecrackers. He said that fireworks should be stopped at weddings and other ceremonies.

The Chief Minister said that the second wave of Corona has started in developed countries like Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Spain. Many countries have been forced to re-lockdown. In the event that such a situation does not arise in us also, we also have to be careful. The Chief Minister said that the recruitment process of 2000 doctors in the state should be completed soon. In the result of the examination, the selected doctors should complete the entire process within 10 days and be appointed soon. This will help in the treatment of other diseases including corona.

While discussing the guidelines of ‘Unlock-6’, Principal Secretary of Home Affairs Abhay Kumar said that educational institutions and coaching centers, including schools and colleges in the state will remain closed for regular educational activities till 16 November. After this, a decision will be taken regarding their review. At the same time swimming pool, cinema hall, theater, multiplex, entertainment park etc. will be closed till November 30 as per the previous order. The maximum limit of guests in the marriage ceremony will be 100.

