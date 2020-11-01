Sale of firecrackers is allowed for only three days in Ghaziabad on Diwali, know what is the complete order …

To prevent air pollution on Diwali, Ghaziabad district administration has decided to allow Crackers Sale for only three days. An official gave this information on Saturday. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that this step has been taken in view of the order of the National Green Tribunal to reduce air pollution. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: After Meerut, now burnt body recovered from farm in Mahoba of UP, fear of murder

He said that till Saturday, the administration has received 85 applications for the sale of firecrackers in the city. He said that 13 applications have been received for the sale of firecrackers in rural areas. Pandey said that a temporary license will be issued for three days and no one will be allowed to sell foreign firecrackers.

He said that the sale of crackers made using toxic substances like lithium, mercury, arsenic and lead would be banned. He said that only low-emission firecrackers will be allowed.

