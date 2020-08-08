Sally and Tim split for good thanks to Geoff’s meddling in Coronation Road?

As if his merciless remedy of spouse Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) and suspected killing of ex Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) wasn’t motive sufficient to hate Coronation Road‘s Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew), the villain can be about to wreck one in all cleaning soap’s most beloved marriages.

Conflicted Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) has made it clear to spouse Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) he takes his dad’s aspect as suspicion grows over Elaine’s disappearance, and Yasmeen’s trial for tried homicide stays on ice.

Elaine’s declare she is Tim’s organic mom, pushed away by abusive Geoff when their son was a child, has divided the Metcalfes. Sally reckons she’s telling the reality, and that Geoff lied to Tim his complete life that his second partner, the late Tessa, was his mum.

Tim refuses to consider it, and subsequent week Geoff manipulates the stress between him and Sal to drive them aside completely.

Sally gives to give Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) the money to purchase Geoff out of restaurant Velocity Daal, the household enterprise they ran along with her incarcerated grandmother Yasmeen, who lashed out at her horrid hubby after months of abuse took their toll.

When Geoff learns Sally has used the cash he gave her and Tim for their second wedding ceremony to assist Alya he’s fuming, forgetting the actual fact it was money conned out of Yasmeen when he sneakily took management of her funds as a part of his chilling coercive management of each facet of her life.

Seizing the prospect to flip Tim in opposition to his missus much more, Geoff twists the knife when Sal tries to apologise to her different half for not consulting him first, placating him with the reassurance they will nonetheless afford their lavish large day.

Tim is on the finish of his tether as he’s caught between his spouse and his dad but once more, however Geoff’s reward for psychological string-pulling might imply it’s the final straw for the couple – that means Mr Metcalfe senior retains his most vital ally in his nook.

Is that this actually the tip for the favored cobbles couple? Can anybody make Tim realise that Sal was proper to be Crew Yasmeen, together with Alya, all alongside? And can the clueless cabbie ever discover out Elaine was telling the reality and Geoff has been dishonest together with his offspring since he only a 12 months outdated?

The marketing campaign to save Sally and Tim, who’ve turn into a latter-day Jack and Annie Walker, begins right here!

