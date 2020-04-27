Sally Wainwright defends her Last Tango in Halifax ‘dead lesbian’ storyline

Screenwriter Sally Wainwright has defended her most controversial Last Tango in Halifax storyline, when Caroline’s pregnant spouse Kate was killed in a automotive crash in what appeared like one other instance of TV’s “lifeless lesbian cliché”.

Queer characters on tv are sometimes killed-off in reveals like Name the Midwife, ER and American Horror Story. Nevertheless, Wainwright has acknowledged that she “truthfully didn’t know” concerning the TV trope – however joked that she’s since made up for the storyline with her BBC interval drama Gentleman Jack.

Talking on the premiere of the present’s fifth season, Wainwright mentioned that the shock dying of Kate (performed by Nina Sosanya) really helped reconcile Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) with her mom, Celia (Anne Reid), who declined an invite to her daughter’s same-sex wedding ceremony.

“It was a giant storyline,” Wainwright mentioned. “Celia hadn’t gone to the marriage after which this enormous factor [Kate’s death] occurred, after which Celia was terribly supportive to Caroline after it occurred, and I felt it did really alter the connection between them and it did make the connection stronger. It was a little bit of a get up name for Celia that she did see how a lot Caroline was struggling.

“Once I did that storyline, I genuinely didn’t assume that homosexual feminine characters persistently acquired killed off, I actually didn’t know. I truthfully didn’t know… For us it was only a very poignant storyline. And anyway, I’ve given you Anne Lister [the lesbian heroine of Gentleman Jack] now, so…”

final Tango in Halifax returns quickly to BBC One