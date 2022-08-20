Salma Hayek and Annie Murphy could join “Black Mirror” in the sixth season

The actresses would be very close to joining the cast of the continuation of the Netflix series. (REUTERS)

Black Mirror plans to enlarge its cast of stars in the sixth season that will soon arrive in the catalog of Netflix. Recent information ensures that the Mexican star Salma Hayek (Frida) and the Canadian Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) are in talks to integrate the new cast of characters. As you remember, the British series is an anthology, that is, it tells a different story in each episode.

According to Variety, the actresses could be very close to joining the next cast that we will see on screen . Both would be added to the already announced list that includes Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, Anjana Vasan y Rory Culkin. For now, the report has not been confirmed by the same production.

“Black Mirror” is the original creation of British screenwriter Charlie Brooker. (Netflix)

Created by Charlie Brooker, dystopian fiction maintains a theme from its pilot episode: human misery around the development of technology. Although not all its chapters have depressing endings, most of them are aimed at demonstrating that modernity and everything that comes with technological advances can impoverish us as human beings or lead us to the point of no return.

Black Mirror took a long hiatus in the pandemic

In 2019, the fifth season of Black Mirror landed on Netflix with individual stories starring Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II y Topher Grace . The plot of this installment failed to fully convince the audience, a behavior that has been observed since season number four. It should be noted that there was very little time apart between the two, and the effect could be the result of weariness versus the speed to develop more content.

“San Junipero”, an Emmy-winning episode, is remembered as one of the happiest in the history of the British science fiction series. (Netflix)

The break came to Charlie Brooker with the pandemic, since he himself admitted that the world did not need these types of stories at such a difficult time on a global level. This is how the ideas for a continuation were kept in the drawer for more than two years and only now are they officially launched.

Black Mirror officially debuted on television through the British channel Channel 4where it aired for two seasons before being acquired by Netflix. When your broadcast starts through the platform streamingits popularity exploded to a level sufficient to be considered among the biggest bets of the “N” company.

The reason for its success is due to the originality to represent the bond that unites human beings with technology , from a system that allows you to see your entire life to the possibility of having a second chance in “the afterlife” or to learn about how a dating application algorithm works. Is technology bad? Brooker’s intention is not to give us an answer, but to analyze how it gradually invades our lives to separate us from our own humanity.

