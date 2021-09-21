Salma Hayek gives new information about her persona in Los Eternos: “the idea that of management from the viewpoint of motherhood”

Salma Hayek is without doubt one of the contributors of Los Eternos, the brand new and mysterious crew of projectors that may arrive on the UCM within the coming months. We all know little or not anything about those characters inside the Wonder Cinematic Universe and the manner that the corporate has ready for them. Now, SAlma Hayek has published information about his persona, Ajak, which is without doubt one of the maximum modified from comics.

Salma Hayek’s Ajak will carry out on the MCU along Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Sersi (Gemma Chan). We do not know an excessive amount of about this new crew of projectors and the way Wonder goes to manner them inside the MCU. Now, Salma Hayek has spoken about her persona in an interview with Overall Movie, which can be some of the ones that receives probably the most adjustments with recognize to the unique persona:

“Chloé made up our minds to manner the idea that of management from the viewpoint of motherhood … I am not a mom. I am an alien. I will be able to’t have youngsters. On the other hand, my persona was a person within the comics, now he is a girl. So, as an alternative of simply converting the gender, I proposed [a Zhao] in reality carry one thing this is very explicit to femininity. “

Ajak within the comics is a person within the comics. This sat Chloe Zhao and Salma Hayek debating about find out how to redefine the nature and feature a powerful and function management. In the end, Hayek’s persona can be one of those maternal chief, thus reinforcing the theory of ​​her incapability to have youngsters. What isn’t transparent is whether or not this infertility is standard of Los Eternos or his persona specifically.

Los Eternos can be launched in theaters on November 5, 2021.