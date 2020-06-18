Salma Hayek Inks First-Look Deal at HBO Max – Variety

Salma Hayek and her manufacturing firm, Ventanarosa, have signed a two-year first-look cope with HBO Max.

Beneath the deal, Hayek will deliver tasks to HBO Max first for potential improvement. Jose Tamez, president of Ventanarosa, will function her producing associate. Siobhan Flynn is the corporate’s head of manufacturing and improvement.

“We’re thrilled to be becoming a member of HBO Max and Warner Media,” Hayek mentioned. “Their workforce of passionate, proficient and open-minded executives are an excellent help in our mission to make prime quality international tv that explores and celebrates variety and inclusivity.”

Hayek is the founder and CEO of Ventanarosa. She is an Academy Award-nominated actress, getting the nod for greatest actress in 2003 for her function in “Frida.” She can also be identified for her roles in movies like “Beatriz at Dinner,” “As Luck Would Have It,” and “Desperado.”

“Ventanarosa has a historical past of bringing essentially the most vigorous and wealthy tales to life and we’re keen to listen to all the fantastic concepts that will likely be borne out of this partnership,” mentioned Joey Chavez, government vice chairman of unique drama at HBO Max.

She was additionally nominated for an Emmy each as a visitor actress and government producer for the ABC sequence “Ugly Betty.” She’s going to subsequent seem within the Marvel movie “The Eternals.”

She is repped by CAA, Administration 360, and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.

“We’re delighted to welcome the exceptionally multitalented powerhouse Salma Hayek and Ventanarosa into the HBO Max household,” mentioned Sarah Aubrey, head of unique content material at HBO Max.

Tamez serves as president of Ventanarosa. Over the past 20 years, he and Hayek have labored collectively on movies reminiscent of “Frida,” Kahlil Gibran’s “The Prophet,” and “Beatriz at Dinner.” Additionally they produced “Ugly Betty” collectively in addition to the TV film “Within the Time of Butterflies.” Ventanarosa additionally lately produce the Netflix sequence “Monarca” and lately introduced “Santa Evita” with Fox Latin America.