Salma Hayek Talks Bliss, ‘Eternals’ and Donald Trump

Salma Hayek stars within the new indie “Bliss” as a mysterious homeless lady named Isabel who befriends a person (Owen Wilson) who has simply misplaced his job. Written and directed by Mike Cahill (“One other Earth” and “I Origins”), nothings nothing is as clear as it could appear within the movie. Isabel will not be solely a drug addict, however she believes she’s residing in a single world whereas one other model of herself, a scientist, lives within the significantly better “bliss world.”

“I used to be a fan of Mike’s work,” Hayek says on this week’s episode of the brand new Selection podcast “Only for Selection.” “I received a name from my agent who mentioned, ‘Mike Cahill has a movie and he desires you for the lead.’ And I’m going, “I really like him.” They mentioned, “He’s the director that did this and that film.’ I mentioned, ‘I do know who he’s. Are you kidding me?’ I received on the telephone with him, and he had Mexican ardour. I do know he’s not Mexican, however he was so passionate.”

Hayek will make her debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Eternals,” “Nomadland” helmer Chloé Zhao’s characteristic about immortal aliens secretly residing on earth. The 54-year-old actor performs Ajax, chief of the super-powered race. “My brokers had been like, ‘A Marvel franchise!’” Hayek recollects. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m working with Chloé!’ and so I used to be starstruck when she was speaking to me on Zoom. That was very thrilling.’”

What’s “Bliss” about?

The viewers type of can determine which film to see. There’s two variations of it. It’s not an summary movie. There’s a starting, center and an finish. It really works each methods. They will select to see a film that it’s about two individuals combating habit, and you’re seeing utilizing substance to flee a actuality. Or they’ll select to see a sci-fi film that talks a couple of “bliss world,” the place I play a scientist that creates an unsightly world in order that a few of us can go into this simulation and expertise this world, so we will recognize the bliss world as a result of by now everyone takes it as a right and they’re used to it.

How a lot do you know about habit earlier than enjoying Isabel?

I’ve misplaced some shut buddies to habit, however I nonetheless did my analysis with Mike. We created an entire background for her that it’s not within the film. I imply, I got here from a household the place I used to be the primary one to go to school, however then I tousled. [Mike Cahill] and I actually spent numerous time collectively. Quite a lot of time on the telephone. He got here to London to see me. I noticed him in L.A. After which Owen comes alongside. Fully totally different approach of approaching issues. Very relaxed. That is my favourite factor. We get him to come back to rehearse in my home and he arrives, “Hey. Do you’ve gotten any meals? I didn’t eat. I’m hungry.” I mentioned, “Oh, I’ll make you one thing.” I begin cooking. In the meantime, Mike and I are speaking, speaking, speaking, speaking, speaking, and he’s like, “Mmm, okay. Oh, yeah.” He’s watching me. And he goes, “Oh, I see the way you’re going to do that half. Nice.” When he completed consuming the second serving, we mentioned, “Okay, let’s do the scenes. Let’s rehearse this scene.” And he goes, “Nah, I received it. I’m going to go now.” And it’s like, “No, buddy. We haven’t rehearsed.” He’s like, “No, no. I’m good. I received it. I don’t wish to overdo it.” He left.

How unsettling is that?

It was unsettling till he received on the set. We actually had numerous enjoyable collectively.

Now, let’s speak about “Eternals.” We all know you play Ajax. What do you know about this character? What do you know about Eternals earlier than the film?

Nothing. I didn’t know something about it. I’m very fortunate. I’ve a Mexican good friend and she’s a feminine, who’s the largest Marvel geek imaginable. My drawback was, I used to be sworn to secrecy as a result of I used to be one of many first folks that they employed, however I needed to hold it in a secret for an extended, very long time. So, once I had the decision, I mentioned to them, “I confess. Finally I’ll know every little thing that there’s to know, however what are the Eternals? Do they exist in comics? I don’t know who’s Ajax.’” After which they defined every little thing to me. They defined me the script. They didn’t give me the script. I needed to signal the contract with out studying the script. They wouldn’t let me see the script till I signed. That was very unsettling.

What occurs in the event you didn’t just like the script? Did you’ve gotten an out?

I used to be scared. However it doesn’t matter as a result of I’m going to inform you why I didn’t care. I really like the director. She’s good. After which I like that [Ajax] is type of the chief. She’s the one one that may discuss to the Celestials. And I mentioned, “I’ll get to be bossy on this one, too. I can play that.” Giving directions, telling individuals what to do, I can do this. Then I used to be afraid of the outfit. I’m claustrophobic. I used to be very afraid that I used to be going to really feel like I couldn’t transfer. It has a totally totally different DNA from the [other Marvel movies]. It’s shot totally different than all the opposite ones. It’s in actual areas and they discovered some loopy extraterrestrial-looking areas. I don’t know if I’m allowed to speak about what they do with the digital camera, however…it’s not largely completed in publish. The cinematography is unbelievable.

What was it like seeing your self as Ajax for the primary time while you regarded within the mirror?

It was empowering. It actually moved me. …They instructed me [early in Hayek’s career], “It’s by no means going to occur for you right here.” I’m representing. It’s not as a result of I’m placing on an outfit however we get the precise to be superheroes right this moment. I’m additionally 54. So there was one thing actually transferring, not only for me, however for every little thing, all of the totally different stereotypes. She’s not horny. You already know what I’m saying? She’s not horny in any respect. I’m very brief. I’ve been bullied for being brief my total life. And all of a sudden, it doesn’t matter. You’re a superhero within the Marvel universe. It moved me.

It’s an essential step. There are going to be brown little boys and ladies who’re going to lookup at that display and say, “I may very well be a superhero.”

And brief, middle-aged ladies, of each colour! Sure. It’s even a bigger class. Additionally this yr, I’ve “The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard.” Within the first one, I had 4 scenes and now I’m the lead. I’m the motion lead with Sam Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. I imply, not unhealthy for an outdated woman.

You’re not outdated!

I nonetheless did my stunts. I nonetheless did my stunts in each of them.

What was the craziest stunt you probably did?

Oh, my God. We had a lot. You must bear with me as a result of keep in mind we shot this like a yr in the past. I do some cool stuff with the wires and issues in “Eternals.” I’ve an awesome combat in “Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard.” I take out 4 or 5 guys. And it’s similar to fight. It’s similar to avenue combating. It’s type of like an extended one.

I’ve to get your ideas about Donald Trump not within the White Home. How are you feeling?

I really feel reduction. Aid and not reduction. I didn’t suppose he would have made an awesome president, however when he received, I caught myself considering, “They’ll see…” After which I mentioned, “Cease proper there.” He’s the president of america. And for the nice of everyone in america, I’ll give the advantage of the doubt, however for actual and respect this man. I’ve to want that he does a superb job as a result of I caught myself being cynical. However I don’t suppose he did a superb job as a result of he lied lots. He lied lots and he received away with lots. And the coronavirus state of affairs, it’s actually unhealthy. I did give the advantage of the doubt. However, I’m sorry. when the president of america, when individuals are dying, says, “Drink the disinfectant to treatment your self,” I mentioned, “This isn’t one thing that anyone can justify in any approach.” The truth that he says issues that he doesn’t reality examine earlier than he says them. That’s a scarcity of respect in some ways. I don’t suppose he did a superb job. And subsequently, I’m glad that he’s not our president, however I don’t really feel relieved. I’m nervous as a result of I don’t like our nation to be separated. And because of this it’s essential to … to not decide and respect, however on the similar time, demand respect. It’s a really sophisticated state of affairs, and it offers me anguish as a result of I don’t need to win. No one wins if we don’t in some way work collectively. To me, that’s not a win. The win is that we now have to work collectively and this offers me anguish.

This interview has been edited and condensed for readability. You possibly can hearken to the total interview with Hayek above. It’s also possible to discover “Only for Selection” on Apple Podcasts or wherever you hearken to your favourite podcasts.