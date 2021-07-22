Salman Khan Begins Prepping For Tiger 3 – FilmyVoice

Salman Khan Starts Prepping For Tiger 3

Salman Khan kick-starts the preparation for his place inside the 3rd instalment of Tiger franchise, at this time the film is popularly referred to as as Tiger 3.

With Radhe having its virtual release and Antim – The Final truth being wrapped on enhancing table, agenda of Salman Khan shouldn’t be dedicated to Tiger 3. The actor has been hitting the gym precise exhausting to get once more into shape for his place.

Taking to his social media, Salman posted a video of his figure out consultation at a gym. Inside the clip, he is also observed working on his biceps, with Tiger theme track operating in back-ground. He captioned the publish, “I believe this guy is training for Tiger 3″

As consistent with tales, actor Emraan Hashmi has been roped to play most important antagonist inside the coming near near action-caper. A few days prior to now, he had moreover shared a picture of his chiseled body, hinting that it’s his new seek for ‘Tiger 3’.

The principle instalment of the franchise, titled Ek Tha Tiger was once introduced in 2012; the film was once helmed through Kabir Khan, and produced through Aditya Chopra. The film starred one of the most loved pair – Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.