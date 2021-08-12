Salman Khan Meets Mirabai Chanu And Stocks A Image On Social Media



Salman Khan has an enormous fan following on social media and despite the fact that he tweets or posts the rest on Instagram very infrequently, netizens do look ahead to his posts. Remaining night time, Salman Khan stunned all his lovers when he shared an image of himself with the pleasure of our country Mirabai Chanu. The champ Mirabai received the silver medal within the girls’s weightlifting 49 kg class on the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ever since then the younger lady has been flooded with congratulatory messages and a variety of love. No marvel even Salman Khan met the champ and clicked an image together with her. Within the click on we see Salman Khan in a black tee posing with Mirabai. The actor appears in reality glad posing together with her and is all smiles. With an ivory scarf round him, the actor says “Satisfied for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. pretty assembly with u … highest needs at all times!.” Candy!



Quickly Mirabai answered to his submit and mentioned, “Thanks such a lot @BeingSalmanKhan sir. I’m a large fan of you and it was once like a dream come true for me.” Now that’s in reality a candy gesture via the famous person. Previous in an interview the Olympic winner had mentioned she is partial to Salman Khan. It was once actually a dream come true second for her.

In the meantime Salman Khan is busy along with his upcoming movies that are Antim, Tiger 3 and Kick 2.