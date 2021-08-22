Salman Khan Seems to be Unrecognisable In This Leaked Image From Tiger 3

Previous this week, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif jetted off to Russia to start out capturing for the 3rd instalment of the Tiger franchise. Inside an afternoon, photos from the units had began surfacing on the web and one symbol of Salman in his getup from the film had stuck the eye of the fanatics.

Status amidst a team, Salman regarded unrecognisable within the symbol that was once taken by way of a fan in Russia. With a protracted brown beard, scruffy hair and a bandana, Salman’s glance has grabbed a number of eyeballs as hypothesis that Tiger resurfaces after going off the grid do the rounds.

Speaking in regards to the movie, a supply as regards to the makers stated, “It’ll be intense for those two actors as a result of director Maneesh Sharma has deliberate some jaw-dropping and massively dangerous motion sequences that may actually take a look at their general health ranges once they get started their out of the country agenda.”

