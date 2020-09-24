Salman Khan told, why the lockdown was ‘tense’, never celebrated so many holidays even in 30 years

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan said on Thursday that the lockdown implemented for the prevention of corona virus was ‘stressful’ for him as he was forced to leave for nearly six months. He said, ‘Not working in the last six months has been the most stressful for me. I have not celebrated such a holiday even in the last 30 years. However, I had to take this holiday forcibly. Also Read – Video: Deepika Padukone seen at Goa airport with Ranveer Singh, 26 will be involved in the investigation

Salman was shooting for the film 'Radhey' before the lockdown came into force in March. He will now return as the host of the realty show 'Bigg Boss'.

In an online press conference organized on the 'Colors' channel show, Khan said that he was happy to return to work after a compulsory leave.

The 54-year-old actor said that earlier he had decided to take a holiday at the end of the year, but now due to his commitment to the Bigg Boss program, he will have to cut these fixed holidays.

After the lockdown was announced, Salman Khan moved with his family to the farm house in Panvel. On this, Khan said that he had taken this decision in view of the health of the parents, who live in Bandra’s apartment with him.