Salman Rushdie’s attacker said he didn’t read ‘The Satanic Verses’ and was shocked when he found out he survived

The man who stabbed writer Salman Rushdie said he did not think the author would survive the attack and admitted he has not read the novel for which the Iranian regime issued a decree ordering his death.

Hadi Matar, arrested and accused of the assault, was interviewed by the New York Postto whom he declared from the Chautauqu County Jail: “When I found out that he had survived, I was surprised, I guess.”.

The 24-year-old avoided saying whether his motivation was the fatwa issued in 1989 by then-Iranian Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini, which called for Rushdie’s death after the controversy unleashed in Islam over his book. the satanic verses. “I respect the Ayatollah… I think he is a great person. That’s all I’ll say about it”, he limited himself to expressing, adding that he has received advice from his lawyer.

Matar, a native of New Jersey with Lebanese roots, said he decided to carry out the attack when he read on Twitter that Rushdie was visiting Chautauqua. “I don’t like the person. I don’t think he’s a good person. Dislike. I don’t like it very much,” he said of Rushdie, whom he stabbed 10 times. “He is someone who attacked Islam, attacked its beliefs, belief systems,” he noted, according to the Post.

However, despite his accusation, acknowledged that he did not read the aforementioned novel. “I read a couple of pages. I didn’t read the whole thing from start to finish.”, he added. However, he assured that has seen the author’s lectures. “I don’t like people who are so insincere,” she said.

Also, Matar denied that he had been in contact with the Revolutionary Guard.

The young man has been charged with “attempted murder and assault.” Matar has pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

For the teleconference interview, he wore a black and white prison jumpsuit and a white cloth mask. About the prison, she said that “it is a nice place” and recounted: “I was wandering around more or less. Without doing anything in particular, just walking.” According to her account, she slept on the grass on Thursday night.

But he did complain about the food he received. “Much of the food that I have been given is not allowed in my religion to eat“, said.

Eyewitness footage of the attack on Salman Rushdie

Rushdie suffered serious damage to his liver, an arm and an eye, which he could lose, but he is doing well and no longer needs assisted breathing. According to anonymous sources cited by local media, the writer of Indian origin was interviewed by police officers at the hospital and was “eloquent”, although he has not revealed anything he could tell about the attack.

the satanic verses, Salman Rushdie’s best-known and most controversial work, has been ranked this week among Amazon’s best-selling books in the United States. The work headed this Tuesday the list of best-selling books in the Contemporary Literature and Fiction section and appeared in 27th place in the general list of best sellers of the electronic commerce portal.

Originally published in 1988, the novel aroused the ire of many Muslims, who considered it an insult to the Koran – for including a cartoon character inspired by the Prophet Muhammad – and caused it to be banned in many countries.

