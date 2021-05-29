Saloni Batra (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & extra

Saloni Batra (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Saloni Batra is an Indian actress and singer. She is understood for her persona position Sanober within the Bollywood movie Taish (2020). She has additionally labored in Uljhan-The Knot, Soni and Parchayee. Aparts from movies Saloni additionally labored in different comic strip movies on YouTube.
Start & Early Lifestyles
Saloni Batra used to be born in Delhi, India to Ratn Batra and Ranjana Batra. She additionally has a elder brother Karan Batra within the circle of relatives. she is at this time is living in Mumbai, India. Saloni graduated from the Nationwide Institute of Model Generation at Chennai, Madras. She did paintings with the clothier Malini Agarwal as Head Fashion designer in Malaga.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Saloni Batra
|Nickname
|Saloni
|Occupation
|Actress and Singer
|Date of Start
|Now not Recognized
|Age (as in 2021)
|Now not Recognized
|Start Position
|Delhi, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Delhi, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Identify Now not Recognized
Father : Identify Now not Recognized
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Deal with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Occupation
Saloni started her occupation as a fashion and embarked upon showbiz. She is most commonly identified for her paintings within the internet sequence Lifestyles Sahi Hai in 2016. She has been a theatrical artist for a very long time. Saloni used to be starred in as a lead actress in Netflix movie Soni in 2018. She has been labored in movies like Legend of Michael Mishra, Taish and Uljhan.
Training Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Now not Recognized
|School
|Now not Recognized
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Internet Collection : Lifestyles Sahi Hai (2016)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 6″ Toes
|Weight
|50 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|34-26-34
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Darkish Brown
|Spare time activities
|Dancing and Taking part in Guitar
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Boyfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Web Value
|Now not To be had
Some Details About Saloni Batra
- Saloni Batra used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India.
- She has seemed in TV presentations reminiscent of Lifestyles Sahi Hai and White Subject.
- She featured in quite a lot of tv ads of well-known manufacturers.
- Saloni is a skilled kick-boxer and gained coaching below Kamal Hussain, Nationwide Boxing Gold Medalist.
- She is a health freak and begins her morning with Yoga.
- She is a avid animal lover.
