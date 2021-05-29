Saloni Batra (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & extra

Saloni Batra (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Saloni Batra is an Indian actress and singer. She is understood for her persona position Sanober within the Bollywood movie Taish (2020). She has additionally labored in Uljhan-The Knot, Soni and Parchayee. Aparts from movies Saloni additionally labored in different comic strip movies on YouTube.

Start & Early Lifestyles

Saloni Batra used to be born in Delhi, India to Ratn Batra and Ranjana Batra. She additionally has a elder brother Karan Batra within the circle of relatives. she is at this time is living in Mumbai, India. Saloni graduated from the Nationwide Institute of Model Generation at Chennai, Madras. She did paintings with the clothier Malini Agarwal as Head Fashion designer in Malaga.

Bio

Actual Identify Saloni Batra Nickname Saloni Occupation Actress and Singer Date of Start Now not Recognized Age (as in 2021) Now not Recognized Start Position Delhi, India Nationality Indian House The city Delhi, India Circle of relatives Mom : Identify Now not Recognized

Father : Identify Now not Recognized



Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation

Saloni started her occupation as a fashion and embarked upon showbiz. She is most commonly identified for her paintings within the internet sequence Lifestyles Sahi Hai in 2016. She has been a theatrical artist for a very long time. Saloni used to be starred in as a lead actress in Netflix movie Soni in 2018. She has been labored in movies like Legend of Michael Mishra, Taish and Uljhan.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Recognized School Now not Recognized Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Internet Collection : Lifestyles Sahi Hai (2016)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Toes Weight 50 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Dancing and Taking part in Guitar

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Saloni Batra

Saloni Batra used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India.

She has seemed in TV presentations reminiscent of Lifestyles Sahi Hai and White Subject.

She featured in quite a lot of tv ads of well-known manufacturers.

Saloni is a skilled kick-boxer and gained coaching below Kamal Hussain, Nationwide Boxing Gold Medalist.

She is a health freak and begins her morning with Yoga.

She is a avid animal lover.

