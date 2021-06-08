Saloni Khanna Patel (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Saloni Khanna Patel (sometimes called Saloni Khanna) is an Indian style and actress. She works within the Indian tv trade. Up to now she has labored in internet collection The Raikar Case (2020), Coldd Lassi Aur Rooster Masala (2019) and Sunflower (2021).

Early Lifestyles

Saloni Khanna was once born to a Punjabi circle of relatives in Delhi within the yr 1984. Her father works in IBM. She lately is living in Mumbai. She has a sister named Tripti Khanna. Saloni finished her faculty schooling from a non-public faculty in Delhi. She has carried out commencement in Bachelor of Generation in electronics and instrumentation from St. Stephens school, Delhi.

Bio

Actual Identify Saloni Khanna Patel
Nickname Saloni
Occupation Actress and Fashion
Date of Start 1984
Age (as in 2021) 37 Years
Start Position Delhi, India
Nationality Indian
House The city Delhi, India
Circle of relatives Mom : Identify Now not Recognized
Father : Identify Now not Recognized
Saloni Khanna Patel Father
Sister : Tripti Khanna
Brother : Now not To be had
Husband : Viraf Patel (m. 2021-Provide)
Saloni Khanna and Viraf Patel
Faith Hinduism
Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra
Saloni Khanna Patel (Actress)

Profession

Prior to coming into within the leisure trade, Saloni labored within the aviation trade. She began with Jet Airlines. She was once operating as an assistant supervisor in Kingfisher airways when she first won provides from song manufacturers. Saloni made her debut with Punjabi song track Chakkwein Go well with within the yr 2015. She additionally gave the impression in television industrial manufacturers like Sunsilk and OLX. She quickly had the chance to make debut in performing with mini TV series-The Heartbreak Resort within the yr 2019.

Saloni then gave the impression in a small function in- Chilly Lassi Aur Rooster Masala within the yr 2020. She was once recognised via the TV collection and movie makers and shortly had a large alternative with mystery and drama internet series- The Raikar Case, this collection had Indian TV and movie stars like Atul Kulkarni and Ashwini Bhave within the lead roles.

Training Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized
School St. Stephens school, Delhi
Tutorial Qualification Bachelor of Generation (Electronics and Instrumentation)
Debut Internet Sequence : The Heartbreak Resort (2019)
Awards Now not To be had
Saloni Khanna Patel (Actress)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 6″ Toes
Weight 57 Kg
Determine Size 34-28-35
Eye Color Darkish Brown
Hair Color Darkish Brown
Leisure pursuits Dancing, Snoozing, Putting out with buddies, Yoga and Travelling.
Saloni Khanna Patel (Actress)

Non-public Lifestyles

She lives in Mumbai and is following a profession in performing. She were given married to Viraf Patel within the Bandra court docket on 6 Might 2021. The couple donated their marriage ceremony finances to Covid sufferers within the PM reduction fund.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married
Boyfriends Viraf Patel
Marriage Date 6 Might 2021
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Internet Price Now not To be had
Saloni Khanna Patel (Actress)

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Saloni Khanna Patel

  • Saloni Khanna was once born and taken up in Delhi, India.
  • Saloni additionally featured in tv ads of manufacturers equivalent to Tanishq, Glory Cleaning soap, Truthful And Good-looking and so on.

  • She had walked ramp display for India Model Week.

  • She is a classical kathak dancer.

  • Saloni likes to play ukulele in spare time.

  • Saloni has performed lead function within the internet collection Damaged however Gorgeous season 3.

When you have extra information about Saloni Khanna Patel. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

