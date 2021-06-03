Saloni Mishra Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Saloni Mishra is an Indian movie actress who works in Telugu movie trade. She made her performing debut within the 2019 Telugu movie Falaknuma Das directed by way of Vishwak Sen. Saloni did a lead position in telugu film “22 Film” along actor Rupesh.
Saloni Mishra Biography
|Identify
|Saloni Mishra
|Actual Identify
|Saloni Mishra
|Nickname
|Saloni
|Occupation
|Indian Movie Actress
|Date of Start
|03 M=Jun
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|But to be up to date
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Faculty: But to be up to date
Faculty: But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Tune and Dance
|Start Position
|But to be up to date
|Native land
|But to be up to date
|Present Town
|But to be up to date
|Nationality
|Indian
Saloni Mishra Fb: But to be up to date
Saloni Mishra Twitter: But to be up to date
Saloni Mishra Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/salonimisra
Saloni Mishra Pictures
Saloni Mishra Films record
Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.