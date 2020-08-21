Saloon Media Creates Scholarship for Seniors at Emma E. Booker School

Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Studios firm that produced the award-winning documentary “9/11 Children,” introduced on Friday it will likely be funding a brand new annual scholarship created by Emma E. Booker School in Sarasota, Fla. to award to a highschool senior.

“9/11 Children,” produced in affiliation with Documentary Channel, chronicles the lives of a gaggle of second-graders — largely African American kids — from Emma E. Booker Elementary School who have been within the midst of studying with Former President George W. Bush when two planes struck the World Commerce Middle on Sept. 11, 2001. The documentary catches up with the children as they’re now of their twenties, discussing their tales of inequality, discrimination and financial battle. The scholarship shall be awarded to a senior at Booker Excessive School yearly who has attended all three colleges: Emma E. Booker Elementary, Booker Center School and Booker Excessive School.

“Serving to set up a scholarship to offer again to The Booker colleges in Sarasota, which have gone over and above for their college students, is a dream come true for your complete ‘9/11 Children’ manufacturing staff and continues the documentary’s message of optimism and hope for the longer term,” stated Elizabeth St. Philip, the director of “9/11 Children,” in a press release. “It’s extremely rewarding for ‘9/11 Children’ to be included within the ABFF, alongside a excessive calibre of movies showcasing the work of really inspiring Black filmmakers.”

The “Gwendolyn Tose’-Rigell Scholarship” honors the late principal who facilitated the assembly with Former President Bush to learn with the children and discuss in regards to the nationwide training initiative No Youngster Left Behind.

“This scholarship is such a beautiful gesture and can assist a life-long Booker scholar proceed their training past the partitions of our colleges,” stated Sandra Kay Daniels, who was educating within the classroom in the course of the assembly when the planes hit the World Commerce Middle.

Saloon Media is offering the funds to get the scholarship operating. St. Philip, who gained the Rogers Viewers Award at the Sizzling Docs Worldwide Movie Pageant for “9/11 Children,” is donating her prize to the scholarship. Take Inventory in Kids, a Sarasota County, Florida-based non-profit group, would be the scholarship associate. Patrons can contribute funding for the scholarship right here.