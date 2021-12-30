Salt & Sanctuary is the free metroidvania of the day on the Epic Games Store, and watch out for the next gift

The parents of Fortnite return to the fray one more day delivering a really difficult metroidvania.

We are at the gates of 2022, but the Epic Games Store does not stop in its intention to celebrate the holidays in style. Now is the time for Salt and Sanctuary to put on the Christmas hat, because we can download it as free game for 24 hours in the digital store. Which means that tomorrow, December 30 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), this opportunity will end.

Salt and Sanctuary is one of those metroidvania that attracts attention for its design and hooks for its playability, since it is very likely that fans of the genre will find a well in which invest many hours. In addition, the adventure requires a little more effort as it is a soulslike in which exploration or exploration will not be lacking. cooperative elements that will liven up the experience.

What else can we tell you about this metroidvania? Well what is devilishly difficult. We are not kidding, because in his analysis you can see how comrade Alejandro Pascual highlights the large number of deaths and retries he has experienced. Something that elevates it as one of the 5 Dark Souls style games that we have selected for being as complicated as the classic from From Software.

If you are ready to face such an adventure, you just have to claim the gift of the Epic Games Store on their website. But if you are looking for different experiences, remember that you have the opportunity to take advantage of the store’s discounts through its unlimited coupons, or wait for it to be announced tomorrow’s gift. And, according to rumors, it looks like it’s going to be the Tomb Raider trilogy; a great way to end the year between proposals full of epic and brave moments.

