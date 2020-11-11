Salutations to the public for giving majority to NDA, thank PM Modi: Nitish Kumar

I salute the public for the majority it gave to the NDA. I thank PM Narendra Modi for his support: Bihar CM and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tweeted late Wednesday evening. Nitish Kumar called the public the owner for giving majority to the NDA and said thank you to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support. Also Read – Celebration of Bihar: PM Narendra Modi targeted Mamata Banerjee and Congress party, said – Death game does not get votes

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted, "Janata is the boss. Janta-Janardan is saluted for the majority he gave to the NDA. I thank PM @narendramodi ji for his support."



Let us know that in a very exciting contest in the Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA has achieved a magical figure of majority by winning 125 seats. Nitish Kumar, who has been in command of power in Bihar for nearly 15 years, is ready to sit on the chair of the Chief Minister’s post in Bihar once again. Even though this time the JD (U) ‘s performance in the elections is not the same as before and it has got only 43 seats this time as compared to the 71 seats won in the 2015 assembly elections last time.

Overcoming the anti-incumbency wave and the stiff challenge of the opposition in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a magical figure of majority by winning 125 out of 243 seats. Apart from the BJP’s 74 seats and the JDU’s 43 seats, the Hindustani Awam Morcha got four seats and the Vikasthi Insan Party (VIP) four among the ruling coalition partners. In the opposition grand alliance, RJD won 75 seats, Congress 19, CPI Male 12 and CPI and CPI-M won two seats each. AIMIM has won five seats and LJP and BSP one each in this election. Independent candidate has been successful in winning one seat.

Even though the NDA has won a majority, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is leading the opposition ‘Grand Alliance’ in this election, has emerged as the single largest party by owning 75 seats. The BJP, which seemed to be leading in the early hours of counting, came second with 74 seats after counting of 16 hours of votes. The opposition Grand Alliance won a total of 110 seats. Under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, son of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, the Grand Alliance did not get a majority despite the RJD securing the maximum seats.

With the NDA securing a majority, the way for Nitish Kumar to become Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive time has been cleared. However, this time his party JD (U) has not got success like 2015. This time the JD (U) has got 43 seats compared to 71 seats in 2015. At that time, Kumar had won the election along with Lalu Prasad’s RJD and Congress.

The NDA, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda, have already announced Kumar as their chief ministerial candidate. So even though the performance of Kumar’s party has fallen, Kumar will lead the government for the fourth time.

JD (U) has suffered a lot due to Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). LJP won one seat, but it damaged JDU in at least 30 seats.