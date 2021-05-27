Salute Film (2021) | Dulquer Salmaan | Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unencumber Date

Salute Film: Salute is an upcoming cop motion drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Diana Penty within the lead function. Directed by means of Rosshan Andrrews, the police drama used to be written by means of Bobby and Sanjay who pens Site visitors, Mumbai Police, and Uyare movie. The movie additionally options Manoj Okay Jayan, Alencier Ley, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar, and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy within the supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan roped in for the track whilst the cuts are executed by means of Sreekar Prasad. The movie is slated to be launched this yr December 2021.