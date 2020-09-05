Salute to the service: Kovid was home only 13 kilometers from the hospital .. But the doctors stayed five months away

New Delhi: Doctors engaged in service with full dedication to combat Corona virus infection have not been able to go to their home for several months so that the infection of Kovid-19 is not spread among their family members. When Dr. Ajit Jain used to call late at night, his daughters used to ask, “When will you come home?” Nodal officers at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi for corona virus have not been able to go to their homes for about five months. He did not go home due to fear of spreading infection between duty and family members. Also Read – All records of broken corona in Maharashtra, 20,801 new cases were reported in one day; 312 death

When he reached his house in Kamla Nagar, traveling only half an hour 13 km from his hospital in Dilgad Garden, his two daughters opened the door and embraced him. Jain's wife performed his 'Aarti' and applied 'Tilak' on his forehead and his son made a video of the doctor coming home. Dr. Jain came home for the first time after 17 March. The cake was cut and the family ate together after about six months.

Dr. Jain, who took the first leave on Thursday after working for the last 170 days, said, "When matters started to increase in March, we understood that Kovid-19 is one of the biggest challenges that mankind has faced. Dr. Jain (52) said, "Initially I did not go home because of the fear that the infection would not spread in my family." He said, "My parents are 75 years old More than. I was worried for them. I did not want to risk his life."

He said that he used to talk to his family on the phone as the corona virus cases increased. He said, “Saving people’s lives was my first priority. I used to talk to my family only around one or two o’clock at night. “Jain’s daughter Aarushi Jain said that the family was worried for her. He said, “We used to ask him when will you come home, father?” During the first three months, Jain was able to sleep very little and his phone rang continuously. The doctor had given his personal mobile number to all those patients of corona virus who are either undergoing treatment or have been discharged from the hospital after recovering.