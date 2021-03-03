Salzgeber Acquires International Rights for Swiss Gay Drama ‘Beyto’

Berlin-based Salzgeber has picked up worldwide rights to Gitta Gsell’s award-winning Swiss drama “Beyto,” a couple of younger man who’s pressured into an organized marriage after popping out to his Turkish household.

Produced by Bern’s Lomotion in co-production with Peter Zwierko’s Sulaco Movie in Basel, “Beyto” premiered final yr on the Zurich Movie Pageant and went on to win the viewers award at Switzerland’s Solothurn Movie Pageant in January.

Burak Ates performs Beyto, a proficient younger swimmer with a brilliant future forward of him who falls in love along with his coach Mike (Dimitri Stapfer). Shocked and ashamed after they discover out, his conservative household lures him to their dwelling village in Turkey, the place they’ve deliberate his marriage ceremony to his childhood buddy Seher. Again in Switzerland, Beyto finds himself in a wrenching love triangle.

Salzgeber simply added the movie to its worldwide slate after having beforehand acquired the movie for German launch. The corporate is screening “Beyto” on the EFM and is planning a theatrical launch in early summer time.

“‘Beyto’ is a multicultural story about love and emancipation from Switzerland,” stated Salzgeber CEO Björn Koll. “It is a perfect Salzgeber movie, as a result of it has one thing to say and on the similar time pleases its viewers. It’s good for festivals and can enchantment to our colleagues who’re dedicated to Queer Cinema.”

The distrib’s EFM lineup additionally contains Monika Treut’s Panorama title “Genderation.” A follow-up to her 1999 Panorama screener “Gendernauts,” the brand new documentary revisits the protagonists of the primary movie, early pioneers of the transgender motion in San Francisco, most of whom have since been pressured to depart the closely gentrified and unaffordable metropolis by the bay.

Salzgeber is likewise dealing with Christian Schäfer’s critically acclaimed teen thriller “Cloudy Clouds,” which premiered on the Max Ophüls Movie Pageant in January and gained one of the best younger actor award for Jonas Holdenrieder. The movie follows Paul, an enigmatic 17-year-old highschool pupil who catches the attention of his classmate Dala and his art-loving instructor Mr. Bulwer. Issues get much more sophisticated when a boy’s useless physique is found within the forest.

The corporate can be releasing Henrika Kull’s Panorama title “Bliss” in Germany. The movie, offered internationally by Reel Suspects, tells the love story between two girls, the 42-year-old Sascha and 25-year-old Maria, each intercourse employees in a Berlin brothel who discover surprising bliss in each other. The movie is premiering on the EFM.

Cologne-based distrib W-Movie, in the meantime, launched the Zwierko-produced documentary “The Bare King” on-line in Germany and Austria in February, and likewise plans a theatrical launch when theaters reopen. The movie, directed by Andreas Hoessli, chronicles the 1979 revolution in Iran that toppled the Shah in addition to the Solidarity motion in Poland, which, in 1980, resulted within the creation of the primary impartial commerce union in a Warsaw Pact nation.