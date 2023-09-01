Sam Asghari Walks The Picket Line Of The SAG-AFTRA Strike:

Sam Asghari picked up a sign as well as joined the striking Hollywood actors on the picket line. He said he was there to back his fellow actors rather than to talk about his split from Britney Spears.

Sam was at the beginning of the line of people walking up to Disney Studios within Burbank. A cameraman asked him how he was doing after filing for divorce.

Asghari told TMZ, “We’re not here to talk regarding my personal life,” when asked about his separated wife, Spears, 41. “We’re here to let people know that all of my relatives are working hard and trying to make a better life for me.

Sam Hopes That Everything Will Be Taken Care Of Quickly So That We Can All Get Return To What We Love Most:

Asghari was seen again a few weeks after he filed for divorce from his spouse of 14 months. The actor and his private trainer seemed to be walking alone in the strike on Thursday.

He says that the strike hurt him as much as it did any other actor. As a joke, he says that he has the same amount of parts as Leonardo DiCaprio right now. So, Sam might be able to find a comic when everything calms down.

Dressed easily with nothing but black and a New York Yankees baseball cap, the 29-year-old told TMZ that even though he was unemployed, he had “the same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio,” referring to the fact that the Oscar winner also seemed to be “jobless.”

“I mean, that’s the essence of the strike,” said Asghari, whose most recent roles were in two episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s action series Special Ops Lioness on Paramount+.

When SAG-AFTRA told its members in July that talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers for better pay and benefits had failed, stunt workers, singers, and other artists in Hollywood stopped working as a show of unity.

After Asghari Filed For Divorce From Spears 13 Months Ago, On August 16th:

In a letter written by union president Fran Drescher as well as national executive director as well as chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA members were told “to stop providing all services and doing all work covered by the TV and theater contracts once the strike started.”

Us Weekly revealed earlier this month that Asghari moved for divorce from Spears, 41, upon August 16 after 13 months of marriage, claiming “irreconcilable differences” to be the reason for the split.

Asghari asked for spousal support as well as for the Grammy winner to pay for his lawyer’s fees in the filing. “My wife and myself have chosen to end our life together following six years of loving and committing to each other.

Asghari Posted On Instagram A Few Hours After He Filed For Divorce:

We will always love and respect each other, and we both wish her the best,” Asghari wrote on Instagram a day after she filed the papers. “Things happen. It seems silly to ask for privacy, so I’ll just ask that everyone, including the reporters, be kind and considerate.

Spears, on the other hand, spoke up the next day. “Everyone knows that Hesam and I aren’t together anymore. I’m surprised because 6 years was a long time to be alongside someone, but I’m not going to explain why due to it’s really no one’s business,” she said on Instagram.

But the truth is that I just couldn’t take the pain any longer. I’ve been getting words from people that warm my heart in some way that I don’t understand, so I thank you.”

On July 13, The SAG-AFTRA Strike Started:

The Writers Guild of America went on strike on July 13, and SAG-AFTRA followed suit on July 13. The Writers Guild of America is a group that covers more than 1,000 writers who work in TV, news, movies, and online media. On May 2, the WGA went upon strike because the date for an extension had passed without a new contract being approved.

A second source said that while Spears is getting used to being on her own, she is “focusing upon herself” while writing her upcoming book, The Woman within Me, which will come out in October.