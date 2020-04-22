Sam Barlow’s Telling Lies Coming To Consoles Next Week

Telling Lies, the investigative sport in accordance with exploring private conversations, was as soon as an important luck when it launched on PC and iOS remaining 12 months. Now, console avid players will likely be able to profit from the thrilling thriller, as Telling Lies is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on April 28.

Telling Lies comes from Sam Barlow, author of the acclaimed Her Story. It choices full-motion video starring a strong of established actors who’ve appeared in displays like Westworld, 24, and Halt and Catch Fire, along with the brand new X-Males motion pictures. As soon as we reviewed the PC mannequin remaining 12 months, Elise Favis gave it a 9 out of 10, saying, “Additional particular showing and a deep central thriller make this voyeuristic journey sport one factor specific.” You’ll be capable to see the trailer celebrating the announcement of the console unlock date below.

Click on on proper right here to watch embedded media

Telling Lies includes PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on April 28. It’s recently available on PC and iOS.