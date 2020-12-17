Sam Barnett Returns as MBC CEO, Marc Antoine d’Halluin Steps Down

In a administration shakeup at prime Center East broadcaster MBC Group, CEO Marc Antoine d’Halluin has stepped down. The chief has been changed by his predecessor, Sam Barnett, who’s returning as CEO following his resignation in December 2019 after 17 years with the corporate.

Marc Antoine d’Halluin shouldn’t be leaving MBC, nevertheless, having now been appointed as an advisor to its board so as “to information its strategic imaginative and prescient,” a terse MBC assertion mentioned.

Since taking the MBC helm, d’Halluin — a veteran TV exec who started his profession at Sony Footage Leisure, served as CEO of Zodiak Media and had loads of prior expertise within the Center East — efficiently launched the broadcaster’s rebranded Shahid VIP OTT platform which, this 12 months, as a result of pandemic, noticed its subscriber progress skyrocket. Underneath his management, MBC additionally ramped up efforts to provide high-end Arabic originals.

Nevertheless, in line with sources, d’Halluin’s allegedly autocratic administration model didn’t win him any reputation factors on the Saudi-controlled Dubai-based community, which has 2,800 workers.

Throughout his roughly one-year stint at MBC’s helm, former Hulu exec Johannes Larcher, who had been employed as MBC head of digital operations in early 2019, left to go head HBO Max Worldwide. Extra not too long ago, earlier this month, MBC’s head of communications Mazen Hayek stepped down after 14 years.

The MBC assertion famous that Barnett, who has been instrumental to MBC changing into a serious Center East participant, “brings a wealth of expertise to bolster MBC Group’s senior administration staff.”

In separate information, MBC Group’s board of administrators introduced it has appointed Majid Al Ibrahim, the brother of MBC chairman Waleed Al Ibrahim, as a board consultant.

The MBC assertion underlined that the administration reshuffle was to maintain tempo with “the acceleration of alternatives within the digital media and OTT markets and going through the problem of delivering on the Saudi Kingdom’s Imaginative and prescient 2030 media agenda,” which is the package deal of financial and social insurance policies designed to free Saudi from dependence on an oil-based financial system.