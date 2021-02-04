Sam Esmail ABC Pilot ‘Acts of Crime’ Casts Candace Grace in Lead Role

Sam’s Esmail ABC drama pilot “Acts of Crime” has discovered its lead.

Newcomer Candace Grace has been solid in the lead position in the pilot, with Josiah Cross, Peter Mark Kendall, and Molly Worth additionally becoming a member of in sequence common roles.

Little is understood concerning the plot of the present, aside from being described as a singular spin on the crime procedural. Grace will star as Vivien Lamonte, a Black police detective working murder in suburban New Jersey. Her early years had been spent on the incorrect aspect of the legislation, however she turned it round to affix legislation enforcement.

“Acts of Crime” will mark Grace’s first main onscreen position. The New Orleans native graduated from Rutgers College with a MFA performing diploma in 2020. She is repped by ICM, ATA Administration, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Cross will play Khalid Coffy, an aspiring comedian e-book artist. Khalid is a troubled teen who will get blended up in a homicide. Cross will make his function debut reverse Will Smith in “King Richard” later this 12 months. “Acts of Crime” shall be his first tv credit score. He’s repped by A3 Artists Company and Stride Administration.

Kendall will play Todd, a spry rookie detective who went to legislation college however determined that he wished to “catch the dangerous guys” as a substitute of prosecuting them. An completed theater actor, Kendall’s previous TV credit embrace “The Individuals,” “Unusual Angel,” “Ladies,” “Chicao Med,” and “Blue Bloods.” He will even seem in the upcoming function “Prime Gun: Maverick” alongside Tom Cruise. He is repped by Gersh, AC Administration and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Worth will seem as Captain Gunn. After weathering an extended profession in legislation enforcement, Gunn has climbed up in the ranks to develop into the Captain of the police division. Worth beforehand starred as Religion Yokas in the sequence “Third Watch” at NBC. Her current TV credit embrace “American Crime Story: Versace,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “Bloodline,” “The Path,” and “The Knock.” She is repped by Gersh and Abrams Leisure.

Esmail will write, direct, and govt produce “Acts of Crime” by way of Esmail Corp. Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp. will even govt produce. UCP, the place Esmail is at present below an general deal, will produce together with ABC Signature.