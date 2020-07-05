Sam Heughan is named James Bond followers’ top choice to become next 007

Sam Heughan has been revealed as James Bond followers’ top decide to play Ian Fleming’s tremendous spy as soon as Daniel Craig has stepped down.

In a RadioTimes.com ballot that attracted virtually 80,000 votes from all throughout the globe, Outlander actor Heughan was the clear winner, scoring virtually 30 per cent of the full vote.

The 40-year-old beforehand performed a Bond-type character within the 2018 movie comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me and has admitted that taking part in 007 can be “a dream position“.

Heughan really auditioned to play Bond in 2006’s On line casino Royale, however misplaced out to Daniel Craig – may it’s second time fortunate for the Scot?

It wouldn’t be the primary time that an actor has landed the half after a earlier close-call, with each Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan being thought-about on events prior to their eventual casting as 007.

Heughan’s closest competitors within the RadioTimes.com ballot was Tom Hardy, who pulled in a nonetheless spectacular 14 per cent of the vote for the next James Bond.



In third place with 11 per cent was Henry Cavill, with Idris Elba – 10 per cent – and Tom Hiddleston – 5 per cent – rounding out readers’ top 5.

The whole listing of 20 potential contenders was itself comprised from solutions made by Radio Occasions readers on Twitter – of the 2 feminine contenders, Gillian Anderson beat out Keeley Hawes because the top feminine decide for Bond, with each outperforming quite a lot of male choices together with Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega and Anderson’s The Fall co-star Jamie Dornan.

The top 10 fan favourites for the next James Bond, as voted for by followers in our ballot, are:

Sam Heughan (30 per cent) Tom Hardy (14 per cent) Henry Cavill (11 per cent) Idris Elba (10 per cent) Tom Hiddleston (5 per cent) Richard Madden (4 per cent) Michael Fassbender (three per cent) Aidan Turner (three per cent) Cillian Murphy (three per cent) James Norton (three per cent)

Daniel Craig’s remaining outing as James Bond, No Time to Die is at the moment set for launch in UK cinemas on 12th November. The movie – directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga – was initially scheduled to come out in April of this 12 months, however was postponed worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The movie’s official synopsis reads: “Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself sizzling on the path of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a harmful new know-how.”

