Sam Heughan Shares Excitement For Outlander Reunion In New TV Show

Outlander Season 5 has been over for a solely a short time, with followers are already going through an prolonged Droughtlander, however a brand new spinoff sequence starring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish may be simply what the physician (or journey agent) ordered. Males in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham will reunite the Outlander actors, and Heughan sounds very excited concerning the new TV present.
Onscreen, Jamie Fraser and his uncle Dougal Mackenzie had a slightly rocky relationship, and their incapacity to see eye-to-eye resulted in Dougal’s demise in Outlander’s Season 2 finale. Nevertheless, Sam Heughan and his former co-star Graham McTavish developed an offscreen relationship that couldn’t be extra totally different, and the actors shall be taking to the Scottish highlands for the spinoff docuseries, Males in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham. Heughan couldn’t be extra thrilled concerning the upcoming Starz present and he posted his response to Twitter. Test it out beneath!
Truthfully, the trailer for Males in Kilts seems very enjoyable. Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish share a motorbike and a ship, all whereas touring picturesque Scotland settings. Who wouldn’t be excited for that? What’s extra, Heughan’s Jamie Fraser doesn’t put on kilts as regularly as he used to, however the actor is again to donning them within the Starz docuseries. I’m positive many followers will agree with me after I say that extra time with Heughan in kilts is rarely a foul factor.
Sam Heughan’s pleasure could stem from attending to journey to Scotland along with his buddy and fellow Outlander actor. But in addition, Heughan was thrilled on the prospect of studying much more about Scottish tradition.
Outlander followers also needs to be very excited for Males in Kilts. Except for Heughan and Graham McTavish touring Scotland typically, they’ll even be visiting well-known Outlander areas like Inverness and the battlefield at Culloden. The latter being a pivotal turning level within the Starz sequence in addition to an integral piece of Scottish historical past. Assuming they’ll discover their means round, that’s.
Males in Kilts is probably not the one Outlander spinoff coming to Starz. There’s an “ongoing dialogue” a few spinoff centering David Berry’s Lord John Gray. That character was final seen in Season 5, although fan curiosity in a Lord Gray spinoff present has been prevalent for a while now. Nothing has been confirmed as of but, however I’d be thrilled if it had been to lastly get greenlit together with some other Outlander concepts floating round. The considered a John Gray spinoff and Males in Kilts collectively on the identical community sounds unimaginable.
Males in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham doesn’t but have a scheduled launch date, however keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates on the brand new present. In the interim, followers can watch all 5 seasons of Outlander on Starz. For extra on upcoming TV present premiere dates, remember to take a look at our 2020 summer time information.
