Sam Heughan Shares Excitement For Outlander Reunion In New TV Show

Males in Kilts is probably not the one Outlander spinoff coming to Starz. There’s an “ongoing dialogue” a few spinoff centering David Berry’s Lord John Gray. That character was final seen in Season 5, although fan curiosity in a Lord Gray spinoff present has been prevalent for a while now. Nothing has been confirmed as of but, however I’d be thrilled if it had been to lastly get greenlit together with some other Outlander concepts floating round. The considered a John Gray spinoff and Males in Kilts collectively on the identical community sounds unimaginable.