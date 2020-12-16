Sam Jayne Lifeless: Frontman of Love as Laughter Was Missing

Sam Jayne, the frontman of the indie band Love as Laughter, has died. Jayne was final heard from on Dec. 7 and was reported lacking shortly thereafter. He was 46.

The NYPD confirmed to Selection that Jayne was present in his automobile and the trigger of dying is but to be decided.

Jayne’s Love as Laughter bandmate, Zeke Howard, confirmed the information through Instagram on Tuesday night time, writing: “The seek for Sam Jayne has concluded and our hearts are damaged. Our pricey Sam is now not with us however his reminiscence and influence will endure. Please respect the privateness of the household presently. Extra data can be shared as it turns into identified. Please be affected person as we mourn this loss.”

Jayne was a co-founder of the Nineteen Nineties post-hardcore band Lync, together with James Bertram and Dave Schneider. The Olympia, Wash. band launched one full-length album on Okay Information, “These Are Not Fall Colours,” in 1994 earlier than disbanding. Bertram and Schneider went on to hitch Constructed to Spill as touring musicians, whereas Jayne created the mission Love as Laughter. In line with Pitchfork, Jayne was additionally a quick member of Modest Mouse throughout the ’90s.

Love as Laughter put out a number of albums on Okay and Sub Pop all through the ’90s and early 2000s, with their most up-to-date full-length being 2008’s “Holy.” The band additionally launched a pair of singles in 2015.

Robin Pecknold of the band Fleet Foxes posted a tribute to Payne after the information broke of his dying. “Relaxation In Peace, Sam. You didn’t understand it however you have been an elusive and formatively inspiring hero to me and also you touched so many of the lives of the individuals we love,” Pecknold wrote. “You have been Sam fucking Jayne. Fuck.”