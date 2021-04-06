Sam Mendes, Olivia Colman Set ‘Empire of Gentle’ at Searchlight

Searchlight Footage is teaming up with Sam Mendes for his subsequent challenge “Empire of Gentle,” which is aiming for a fall 2022 launch. The “1917” director has discovered his main woman in Oscar winner Olivia Colman.

The challenge is described as a love story set in and round a stupendous outdated cinema on the South Coast of England within the Eighties. Mendes is producing the movie with Pippa Harris by way of Neal Road Productions. After co-writing “1917” with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “Empire of Gentle” marks Mendes’ first solo outing as a screenwriter.

The filmmaker has additionally introduced legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins into the fold, who received an Oscar for finest cinematography final yr at the Academy Awards for his work on “1917” (Mendes was additionally nominated). The warfare epic, which was nominated for finest image, generated rather a lot of buzz for seamlessly connecting a collection of prolonged takes to look as if it the entire movie was one steady shot. Mendes and Deakins additionally labored collectively on “Skyfall” and “Revolutionary Street.”

“I’ve lengthy been an admirer of Searchlight and the dynamic manner they’ve produced and launched some of my favorite theatrical releases of current years,” Mendes mentioned in an announcement. “This challenge may be very near my coronary heart, and I couldn’t be extra delighted that it has discovered its preferrred residence.”

“Empire of Gentle” might be overseen by Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, Presidents of Manufacturing, Movie and Tv, and Head of Growth & Manufacturing, Searchlight Footage UK Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Mendes is repped by CAA and The Agenc. Colman is repped by ICM Companions and United Brokers.