Sam Neill (Jokingly) Miffed About Insulting ‘Jurassic Park’ Lego Packaging

Sam Neill is having a heck of a time with Jurassic Park toys.

The Dr. Alan Grant actor on Thursday shared an image of a Lego set for his iconic dinosaur movie and famous that one thing unusual used to be occurring with the field, which featured the entire vintage characters subsequent to their Lego double — apart from for Dr. Grant.

“K #LEGO. This isn’t slightly insulting. Glance moderately on the proper of the field. Beside every style, a shot of the nature. Beside #AlanGrant — a what? A TOILET !? Is that this a observation on my efficiency? What had been you pondering!? Hilarious,” he tweeted on the toy corporate. He famous in a separate tweet that he used to be signing the toy set for a charity public sale.

This marks the second one time in fresh weeks that Neill has had some amusing with Jurassic Park toys, jokingly getting bent off form about Alan Grant’s illustration.

Previous this month, Neill expressed each alarm and flattery over a brand new Grant motion determine from Mattel.

“Were given despatched [an] alarming % of style Alan Grant with REMOVABLE head and palms! (And beneficiant cricket protector). Is that this for would-be younger murderers to play with? Regardless – may just the producer ship some, my children need them?! Most effective moderately nervous,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

That Alan Grant determine is a part of the Mattel Amber Assortment for the dino franchise. The toy line used to be introduced in 2019 and helps to keep including characters from the movies. The Alan Grant determine is due out in October.

Neill, together with Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), will reprise his iconic function within the upcoming Jurassic International: Dominion. The Common movie is due out June 10, 2022.