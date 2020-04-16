Sam Raimi confirms he’s directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sam Raimi has confirmed that he’ll direct the upcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, changing authentic director Scott Derrickson who stood down from the mission in January.

The information marks a sensational return to superhero filmmaking for Raimi – who famously helmed the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire in the ’00s.

Rumours had been circling for a while that the Evil Useless director was set to exchange Derrickson – who was behind the first Doctor Strange movie in 2016 – however that is the first time that Raimi himself has confirmed the information.

Chatting with Coming Quickly, Raimi commented on a reference that’s made to the Marvel character in 2002’s Spider-Man 2.

He mentioned, “Once we had that second in Spider-Man 2, I had no concept that we’d ever be making a Doctor Strange film, so it was actually humorous to me that coincidentally that line was in the film.

“I gotta say I want we had the foresight to know that I used to be going to be concerned in the mission.”

Raimi additionally admitted that whereas he has been a very long time fan of Doctor Strange – the character was by no means his favorite superhero.

“I liked Doctor Strange as a child, however he was at all times after Spider-Man and Batman for me,” he mentioned. “He was most likely at quantity 5 for me of nice comedian e book characters.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will function a sequel to the 2016 movie, which Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his position as the titular character.

It was initially earmarked for a Could 2021 launch, however is one of many Marvel initiatives to have been pushed again in consequence of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and is now scheduled to seem in cinemas on fifth November 2021.

