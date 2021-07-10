Samajwadi Celebration chief Abu Azmi summoned by way of Goa NCB these days

Mumbai’s Samajwadi Celebration chief Abu Azmi’s troubles might build up within the drug case. Goa NCB has summoned Samajwadi Celebration chief Abu Azmi within the medication case these days. Narcotics Keep watch over Bureau (NCB) stated, Samajwadi Celebration chief Abu Azmi has been summoned by way of the Goa NCB these days in reference to the medicine case.Additionally Learn – UP Block Pramukh Elections: Vote casting underway for 476 posts of block leader in UP, ruckus in Hamirpur-Amroha, Reside Updates Video

Abu Aslam Azmi summoned by way of Goa NCB these days in reference to the medicine subject associated with peddler Sufran Lakdawala who used to be arrested on eighth July. Azmi is with reference to a Samajwadi Celebration chief and used to be arrested in 2018 by way of Delhi Particular Cellular in a medicine case: Narcotics Keep watch over Bureau (NCB) – ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

The case relates to peddler Sufran Lakdawala, who used to be arrested on July 8. Abu Azmi is with reference to the Samajwadi Celebration and used to be arrested in 2018 in a medicine case by way of the Delhi Particular Cellular. Additionally Learn – Spicejet New Flights: SpiceJet to start out 42 new flights from July 10