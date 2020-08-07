Samajwadi Party mentor Mulayam Singh Yadav deteriorated, admitted to Medanta Hospital

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party mentor Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health has suddenly deteriorated. He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. Mulayam Singh was brought to the hospital on Thursday night on a complaint of colic. Currently, his treatment is under the supervision of doctors. Please tell that Mulayam Singh was admitted in Medanta even a month ago. He had a bowel problem at that time. Also Read – UP: FIR filed against MLA Vijay Mishra, MLC wife and son, accused in 72 cases

Medanta director Dr. Rakesh Kapoor told that Mulayam Singh was brought to the hospital on Thursday night on a complaint of colic. His corona investigation was also done, the report of which is negative. Dr. Kapoor says that the treatment of the SP mentor is under the supervision of the doctors. His ultrasound, blood test and urine test have been done. Abdominal pain has subsided and condition is stable. He said that only after evaluating all the reports, something can be said.

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow due to urinary tract infection. His overall health is stable: Medanta Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor

– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 7, 2020

According to Dr. Kapoor, Mulayam Singh also has a complaint of urinary infection. His corona test has been done, the report of which has been negative.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has also been admitted to the hospital earlier. His stomach continues to suffer. Earlier, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital due to swelling and pain in the stomach. Investigation found that there is a problem in the large intestine. The colon was cleaned by colonoscopy. After this, the doctors discharged him from the hospital when his health improved.