Samantar 2 (MX Participant) Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Samantar 2 (MX Participant) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Staff Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Samantar 2 is an Indian Marathi language tv sequence directed by means of Sameer Vidwans. The sequence stars Swwapnil Joshi, Tejaswini Pandit, Sai Tamhankar and Nitish Bharadwaj within the lead roles. The sequence is produced by means of Arun Singh Baran and Kartik D Nishandar and made below the banner of World Sports activities Leisure and Media Answers. Samantar is in accordance with the e book of the similar identify by means of Suhas Shirwalkar.

Identify Samantar 2 Primary Forged Swwapnil Joshi

Tejaswini Pandit

Sai Tamhankar

Nitish Bharadwaj Style Thriller, Mystery, Drama Director Sameer Vidwans Manufacturer Arun Singh Baran

Kartik D Nishandar Tale and Screenplay Ambar Hadap Editor Faisal Mahadik DoP Akash Agrawal Artwork Director Eknath Kadam Gown Fashion designer Kalyani Gugle Background Track Aditya Badekar Track Amitraj (Rikami & Vanava) Casting Director Shantanu Bhake Manufacturing Space World Sports activities Leisure and Media Answers Pvt. Ltd.

Forged

All the forged of internet sequence Samantar 2 :

Swwapnil Joshi

As : Kumar Mahajan

Tejaswini Pandit

As : Nima Mahajan (Kumar’s spouse)

Sai Tamhankar

As : Sundara/Neema

Nitish Bharadwaj

As : Sudarshan Chakrapani

Vikram Gaikwad

As : Shekhar Bagal

Anuradha Rajadhyaksha

As : Sandhya Chakrapani

Jayant Savarkar

As : Swami

Manoj Kolhatkar

As : Sadanand Deshpande

Rishikesh Deshpande

As : Pratap Baviskar

Ganesh Mahadev Revadekar

As : Sharad

Nitin Anand Bodhare

As : Hanmya

Amrut Gaikwad

As : Kumar’s Son

Secondary Forged

Beena Kelkar as Chakrapani’s Spouse

Amey Murudkar as Chakrapani’s Son

Pankaj Chemburkar as Kumar’s Boss

Punam Chandorkar as Savita Nadkarni

Prasad Raorane as Peon

Anil Rabade as Chemist Retailer proprietor

Boy Satish Tandale as Chemist Retailer

Meinal Sinha as Woman Inspector

Pratap Sonale as Inspector Sanqram

Narendra Kerekar as Dattu

Shashikant Gandhale as Kirtankar

Amruta Malwadkar as Mrs. Maiumdar

Yogesh Desai as Meera’s Brother

Hemant Barve as Kumar’s Court docket Case Pass judgement on & Chakrapni’s Defence Legal professional

Somnath Vaishnav as Suggest Prosecution

Vipul Salunkhe as Protection Suggest

Vijay Jadhav as Beggar

Madhusudan Naik as Administrative center interviewer

Nitin Gurav as Taxi place of work Boss

Vicky Mote as Reporter

Vinay Goregaonkar as Reporter

Gaurav Sarface as Reporter

Free up & Availability

Samantar 2 is to be had for movement on MX Participant from 1 July 2021. This season encompass general 10 episodes. Its first trailer used to be introduced 21 June 2021. This season of the Marathi mystery can also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and all languages can be going are living concurrently. Different data associated with the display is given under.

Earlier Season Samantar To be had On MX Participant Overall Episode 10 Episodes Operating Time 18-32 Mins (Overall 258 Mins) Launched Date 1 July 2021 Language Marathi (Authentic)

Hindi, Tamil, Telugu (Dubbed) Nation India

Trailer

