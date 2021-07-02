Samantar 2 (MX Participant) Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Samantar 2 (MX Participant) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Staff Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Samantar 2 is an Indian Marathi language tv sequence directed by means of Sameer Vidwans. The sequence stars Swwapnil Joshi, Tejaswini Pandit, Sai Tamhankar and Nitish Bharadwaj within the lead roles. The sequence is produced by means of Arun Singh Baran and Kartik D Nishandar and made below the banner of World Sports activities Leisure and Media Answers. Samantar is in accordance with the e book of the similar identify by means of Suhas Shirwalkar.
|Identify
|Samantar 2
|Primary Forged
|Swwapnil Joshi
Tejaswini Pandit
Sai Tamhankar
Nitish Bharadwaj
|Style
|Thriller, Mystery, Drama
|Director
|Sameer Vidwans
|Manufacturer
|Arun Singh Baran
Kartik D Nishandar
|Tale and Screenplay
|Ambar Hadap
|Editor
|Faisal Mahadik
|DoP
|Akash Agrawal
|Artwork Director
|Eknath Kadam
|Gown Fashion designer
|Kalyani Gugle
|Background Track
|Aditya Badekar
|Track
|Amitraj (Rikami & Vanava)
|Casting Director
|Shantanu Bhake
|Manufacturing Space
|World Sports activities Leisure and Media Answers Pvt. Ltd.
Forged
All the forged of internet sequence Samantar 2 :
Swwapnil Joshi
As : Kumar Mahajan
Tejaswini Pandit
As : Nima Mahajan (Kumar’s spouse)
Sai Tamhankar
As : Sundara/Neema
Nitish Bharadwaj
As : Sudarshan Chakrapani
Vikram Gaikwad
As : Shekhar Bagal
Anuradha Rajadhyaksha
As : Sandhya Chakrapani
Jayant Savarkar
As : Swami
Manoj Kolhatkar
As : Sadanand Deshpande
Rishikesh Deshpande
As : Pratap Baviskar
Ganesh Mahadev Revadekar
As : Sharad
Nitin Anand Bodhare
As : Hanmya
Amrut Gaikwad
As : Kumar’s Son
Secondary Forged
- Beena Kelkar as Chakrapani’s Spouse
- Amey Murudkar as Chakrapani’s Son
- Pankaj Chemburkar as Kumar’s Boss
- Punam Chandorkar as Savita Nadkarni
- Prasad Raorane as Peon
- Anil Rabade as Chemist Retailer proprietor
- Boy Satish Tandale as Chemist Retailer
- Meinal Sinha as Woman Inspector
- Pratap Sonale as Inspector Sanqram
- Narendra Kerekar as Dattu
- Shashikant Gandhale as Kirtankar
- Amruta Malwadkar as Mrs. Maiumdar
- Yogesh Desai as Meera’s Brother
- Hemant Barve as Kumar’s Court docket Case Pass judgement on & Chakrapni’s Defence Legal professional
- Somnath Vaishnav as Suggest Prosecution
- Vipul Salunkhe as Protection Suggest
- Vijay Jadhav as Beggar
- Madhusudan Naik as Administrative center interviewer
- Nitin Gurav as Taxi place of work Boss
- Vicky Mote as Reporter
- Vinay Goregaonkar as Reporter
- Gaurav Sarface as Reporter
Free up & Availability
Samantar 2 is to be had for movement on MX Participant from 1 July 2021. This season encompass general 10 episodes. Its first trailer used to be introduced 21 June 2021. This season of the Marathi mystery can also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and all languages can be going are living concurrently. Different data associated with the display is given under.
|Earlier Season
|Samantar
|To be had On
|MX Participant
|Overall Episode
|10 Episodes
|Operating Time
|18-32 Mins (Overall 258 Mins)
|Launched Date
|1 July 2021
|Language
|Marathi (Authentic)
Hindi, Tamil, Telugu (Dubbed)
|Nation
|India
Trailer
