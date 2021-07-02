Samantar 2 (MX Participant) Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Samantar 2 (MX Participant) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Staff Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Samantar 2 is an Indian Marathi language tv sequence directed by means of Sameer Vidwans. The sequence stars Swwapnil Joshi, Tejaswini Pandit, Sai Tamhankar and Nitish Bharadwaj within the lead roles. The sequence is produced by means of Arun Singh Baran and Kartik D Nishandar and made below the banner of World Sports activities Leisure and Media Answers. Samantar is in accordance with the e book of the similar identify by means of Suhas Shirwalkar.

Identify Samantar 2
Primary Forged Swwapnil Joshi
Tejaswini Pandit
Sai Tamhankar
Nitish Bharadwaj
Style Thriller, Mystery, Drama
Director Sameer Vidwans
Manufacturer Arun Singh Baran
Kartik D Nishandar
Tale and Screenplay Ambar Hadap
Editor Faisal Mahadik
DoP Akash Agrawal
Artwork Director Eknath Kadam
Gown Fashion designer Kalyani Gugle
Background Track Aditya Badekar
Track Amitraj (Rikami & Vanava)
Casting Director Shantanu Bhake
Manufacturing Space World Sports activities Leisure and Media Answers Pvt. Ltd.

Forged

All the forged of internet sequence Samantar 2 :

Swwapnil Joshi

Swwapnil Joshi

As : Kumar Mahajan

Tejaswini Pandit

Tejaswini Pandit

As : Nima Mahajan (Kumar’s spouse)

Sai Tamhankar

Sai Tamhankar

As : Sundara/Neema

Nitish Bharadwaj

Nitish Bharadwaj

As : Sudarshan Chakrapani

Vikram Gaikwad

Vikram Gaikwad

As : Shekhar Bagal

Anuradha Rajadhyaksha

Anuradha Rajadhyaksha

As : Sandhya Chakrapani

Jayant Savarkar

Jayant Savarkar

As : Swami

Manoj Kolhatkar

Manoj Kolhatkar

As : Sadanand Deshpande

Rishikesh Deshpande

NA Image

As : Pratap Baviskar

Ganesh Mahadev Revadekar

NA Image

As : Sharad

Nitin Anand Bodhare

Nitin Anand Bodhare

As : Hanmya

Amrut Gaikwad

Amrut Gaikwad

As : Kumar’s Son

Secondary Forged

  • Beena Kelkar as Chakrapani’s Spouse
  • Amey Murudkar as Chakrapani’s Son
  • Pankaj Chemburkar as Kumar’s Boss
  • Punam Chandorkar as Savita Nadkarni
  • Prasad Raorane as Peon
  • Anil Rabade as Chemist Retailer proprietor
  • Boy Satish Tandale as Chemist Retailer
  • Meinal Sinha as Woman Inspector
  • Pratap Sonale as Inspector Sanqram
  • Narendra Kerekar as Dattu
  • Shashikant Gandhale as Kirtankar
  • Amruta Malwadkar as Mrs. Maiumdar
  • Yogesh Desai as Meera’s Brother
  • Hemant Barve as Kumar’s Court docket Case Pass judgement on & Chakrapni’s Defence Legal professional
  • Somnath Vaishnav as Suggest Prosecution
  • Vipul Salunkhe as Protection Suggest
  • Vijay Jadhav as Beggar
  • Madhusudan Naik as Administrative center interviewer
  • Nitin Gurav as Taxi place of work Boss
  • Vicky Mote as Reporter
  • Vinay Goregaonkar as Reporter
  • Gaurav Sarface as Reporter

Free up & Availability

Samantar 2 is to be had for movement on MX Participant from 1 July 2021. This season encompass general 10 episodes. Its first trailer used to be introduced 21 June 2021. This season of the Marathi mystery can also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and all languages can be going are living concurrently. Different data associated with the display is given under.

Earlier Season Samantar
To be had On MX Participant
Overall Episode 10 Episodes
Operating Time 18-32 Mins (Overall 258 Mins)
Launched Date 1 July 2021
Language Marathi (Authentic)
Hindi, Tamil, Telugu (Dubbed)
Nation India

Trailer

If in case you have extra information about the internet sequence Samantar 2, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

