Samastipur All Seat Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Get latest updates of all 10 seats in Samastipur district here …

Samastipur District Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Initial trends have started coming from Samastipur district. The trend of 10 seats has come in 10. NDA candidates are leading in 4 seats and Mahagathbandhan candidates in 4 seats.

Samastipur district is very important in Bihar assembly elections. The political history here is also very interesting. Samastipur district consists of 10 assembly constituencies. These include Kalyanpur Seat Result, Warisnagar Seat Result, Samastipur Seat Result, Morwa Seat Result, Sarairanjan Result, Mohiuddinagar Seat Result, Ujiarpur Seat Result, Bibhipurpur (Bibhutipur Seat Result), Rosera Seat Result and Hasanpur Seat Result are the seats of the Legislative Assembly. In the last election, the Mahagathbandhan, in the pair of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav, won 9 seats here. JDU had got six seats, although it would be a challenge to repeat this performance this time.

In the 2015 election, the NDA challenged the Grand Alliance on all seats in the district. Despite a tough competition, the NDA did not get a single seat. But this time Nitish Kumar is with the NDA. So the situation will look changed. However, Lalu Yadav’s position in Samastipur district has always been strong. Hasanpur assembly seat of Samastipur remains a ‘hot seat’ this time. Tej Pratap, the elder son of former chief minister and RJD president Lalu Yadav, has contested from here.



Samastipur Assembly Elections Result Live Updates:

10 assembly seats in Samastipur district: Samastipur Assembly Polls Results

1. Warisnagar Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

The main contest is between JDU and LJP in Warisnagar assembly seat. While Ashok Kumar contested from the ruling JDU here, Urmila Sinha from LJP has given him a tough fight. JDU managed to repeat its victory in the 2015 election on the Warisnagar assembly seat.

2. Samastipur Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

The main contest is between RJD and JDU in Samastipur Assembly seat. RJD has given ticket to sitting MLA Akhtarul Islam here, while Ashwamedh Devi is on the JDU ticket. In both the candidates, it is believed to be a thorn competition here.

3. Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

Hasanpur assembly seat in the district is in the news this time. Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray from this seat. JDU (JDU) has fielded its current MLA Raj Kumar Rai against him here. Tej Pratap’s path is not easy to see here.

4. Ujiarpur Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

The RJD has dominated the Ujiarpur seat. From here, RJD MLA Alok Kumar Mehta is in the ground. The RJD has been dominating here for the last two times. However, the main contest of RJD is against BJP on this seat. BJP has fielded Sheel Kumar Roy from here.

5. Morwa Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

JDU is dominating the Morwa assembly seat. In the last three elections, the seat here has been in the account of Nitish’s party. JDU has given ticket to Vidyasagar Nishad, the sitting MLA from here. This time too, his path is looking easy.

6. Sarairanjan Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

JDU has also dominated the Sarairanjan assembly seat. In the Sarairanjan assembly seat, the contest will be between JDU and RJD. JDU has nominated sitting MLA and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary as its candidate, while Arvind Kumar Sahni is RJD’s candidate from here.

7. Bibhutipur Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

JDU has once again placed bets on sitting MLA Ram Balak Singh from Vibhutipur assembly seat. At the same time, this seat has gone to the CPM’s account from the Grand Alliance. CPM has fielded Ajay Kumar from here.

8. Mohiuddin Nagar Election Results (Mohiuddinagar Vidhan Sabha Result Updates)

RJD (RJD) and BJP (BJP) have won separate seats in Mohiuddinagar assembly seat. RJD from Mohiuddin Nagar assembly seat has once again given ticket to MLA Aijya Yadav, while NDA has gone to BJP’s account from this seat from alliance and has fielded Rajesh Singh from here. .

9. Rosera Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

There is a direct contest between BJP and Congress (Congress) in Rosda assembly seat. BJP has given ticket to Virendra Paswan from this seat. At the same time, Nagendra Paswan is a candidate of the Grand Alliance on a Congress ticket.

10. Kalyanpur Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

The JDU has been in occupation here for the last three assembly elections. He has defeated the LJP candidate three times. JDU has the upper hand here, having won 3 consecutive times.