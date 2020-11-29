Same Fashion, Different Takes: 22 K-Pop Stars Interpret Fall/Winter Trends

It’s not even Christmas but however we’re already dreaming of cozying as much as in the present day’s hottest Okay-pop stars! For those who’re trying to spruce up your cold-weather put on, listed below are infinite inspirations and completely different interpretations of this 12 months’s Fall/Winter trend developments!

Colourful knits: Sehun and Joshua

It’s time to convey out that cozy and comfortable knitwear whenever you really feel the chilly breeze! The extra colourful and distinctive, the higher! Trend director of Shopbop, Caroline McGuire, says, “Proper now, I really like how manufacturers and designers are innovating the fashion via combined media prints, uneven hems, and reimagined colorways. These updates make for layering items which might be equal components modern and useful.” SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and EXO’s Sehun have been captured carrying the very same Dior sweater styled with the identical pink shirt!

We’re seeing extra Okay-pop stars that go for knitwear that’s just a bit extra further: from loud prints, de-constructed particulars, to eye-popping patterns: Kang Daniel, MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic, SEVENTEEN’s DK, and f(x)’s Krystal.

Boho and Western-style outsized cardigans: Sunmi, Lisa, and Jimin

Slouchy, outsized, and drop-off-the-shoulder cardigans not solely hold you heat, however additionally they add a contact of grandma stylish. They’re a trendy and sensible layering piece, and it has infinite styling prospects. Sunmi styled her cardigan with a fundamental white collared shirt with denims whereas Lisa saved hers cool and informal with a knit cropped prime. And who can neglect the enduring western-inspired outerwear that BTS wore throughout their “Idol” stage efficiency? Jimin notably stood out along with his vibrant crimson quantity.

Jogger Set: Dara and Rosé

For those who’re the sort who hates layering and like consolation over developments, this fashion is for you. An identical set of sweaters and jogging pants are all you want for that sporty, avenue look. It’s much less upkeep and you may virtually dwell in it! Dara and Rosé rocked the pattern, giving off each female and energetic vibes.

Teddy bear jumper: Seulgi and Jennie

Teddy bears remind us of consolation and completely satisfied childhoods, and it appears to be like totally cute on clothes too! Seulgi and Jennie gave a contact of hip and edginess to this fashion and everyone knows they’ve their very own cute personalities too!

Classic pullover and denims combo: Hwasa and Sunmi

Sporty collared sweaters add playfulness to any look, particularly when paired with denims. Hwasa and Sunmi each rocked this fashion with their easy stylish vibe.

Autumn Shade Tones: Dahyun

The season requires colours which might be harking back to falling leaves and the nice and cozy tones of fall foliage. TWICE’s Dahyun completely embodied the spirit of autumn along with her brown, white, and impartial outfits made much more lovely along with her equally heat smile.

Distinctive Trench: Tiffany, Dara, HyunA, and Hyeri

Trench coats are at all times a traditional fashion staple as a result of they are often worn with any fashion. They’re each timeless and on-trend. Tiffany paired her trench coat with a slit sleeve element with leather-based pants and with out innerwear, whereas Dara styled hers with a layering of a plaid costume and white lengthy sleeves, each trendy with completely different charms!

Seen carrying the identical Burberry coat are HyunA and Hyeri, however who can blame them? The outsized coat is a good addition to anybody’s wardrobe! HyunA paired hers with a pale tulle skirt and embellished Crocs, whereas Hyeri appeared to have worn Burberry from head-to-toe!

Cozy Couple Trend: HyunA and DAWN

No one can beat HyunA and DAWN in relation to couple dressing, not even themselves! Right here they present us alternative ways to put on plaid and patterned outfits. Appears to be like like they have already got their vacation outfits all deliberate!

Padded Jacket: Jessica and Yerin

A padded jacket is likely one of the greatest items to have throughout winter as a result of it’s a sure-fire technique to hold you heat and toasty. Jessica cinched her waist with a black belt, whereas GFRIEND’s Yerin saved her look comfortable and simple.

Furry Sliders: SinB and Rosé

We don’t precisely know if SinB and Rosé mistakenly stepped out carrying their home slippers, nevertheless it appears to be like like a cool pattern ready to occur! These furry loafers look past comfortable, and each of them carried the identical fashion with refined and female takes!

Hey Soompiers! Which of those Okay-pop stars greatest rocked a Fall/Winter pattern? Inform us within the feedback beneath!

DianneP_Kim is an English journal and on-line editor primarily based in South Korea. She is the writer of a Okay-pop fashion e-book revealed by Skyhorse Publications, New York, and has lately launched her second e-book about BTS. Test it out on Amazon, observe her on Instagram @dianne_panda, and subscribe to her YouTube channel at iwonderkorea!