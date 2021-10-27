Sameer Wankhede gave this commentary after recording the commentary in entrance of the investigation workforce in NCB place of job

Mumbai: Bollywood (BollywoodAryan Khan, son of actor Shahrukh Khan (Aryan Khan drug case) NCB got here underneath the scanner amid the investigation of drug case associated with (Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau) Mumbai’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede recorded the commentary earlier than the Departmental (NCB) 5-member vigilance workforce that got here to Mumbai from Delhi on Wednesday. Sameer Wankhede after showing earlier than the company’s 5-member workforce in Mumbai mentioned, All of the allegations towards me are false.Additionally Learn – Aryan Khan Medication Case: Aryan Khan didn’t get reduction as of late, listening to will likely be held once more in Bombay Top Court docket on Thursday

When the statements of Sameer Wankhede have been began to be recorded as of late, Deputy Director Basic of NCB Northern Zone, Dnyaneshwar Singh had informed that underneath the departmental vigilance inquiry, the paintings of recording the commentary of the company’s Mumbai Zone Director Sameer Wankhede has began. This investigation is being finished at the allegations of alleged restoration from an accused upon getting narcotics. Additionally Learn – Nawab Malik once more mentioned, test Sameer Wankhede’s excursion of Maldives, the total sport of extortion will pop out

Dnyaneshwar Singh is the Leader Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the company.

NCB’s Northern Zone Deputy Director Basic Dnyaneshwar Singh informed the media {that a} five-member vigilance workforce reached Mumbai on Wednesday morning and has began its investigation, underneath which South Mumbai’s Some paperwork and recordings had been accrued from the place of job at Ballard Property. Singh is heading the departmental vigilance inquiry into the restoration case. “All over the investigation of the case, the entire witnesses will likely be referred to as to file their statements, I can now not title somebody,” he mentioned. Singh could also be the Leader Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Federal Anti-Drug Company.

Dnyaneshwar Singh mentioned – can’t proportion extra issues than the media

Alternatively, when puzzled by means of newshounds, Dnyaneshwar Singh later mentioned, “Wankhede’s commentary is being recorded…this can be a delicate investigation and it’s not conceivable to proportion investigation similar knowledge in actual time, we can now not be capable of proportion detailed knowledge.” NCB DDG Dnyaneshwar Singh from NCB place of job in Mumbai mentioned, We’re probing the allegations made within the affidavit. Some paperwork had been taken from this place of job and feature referred to as for proof. It is a delicate topic, cannot proportion extra issues than the media. The commentary of Sameer Wankhede is being recorded.

Investigation starts, witnesses are being referred to as to file statements

At NCB’s Mumbai regional place of job, Singh mentioned, “We have now began our investigation and are calling witnesses to file their statements. He mentioned, we can indisputably communicate to Wankhede and others on this topic as neatly.

Will Wankhede proceed the investigation into the drug seizure case?

When requested by means of newshounds whether or not the investigation into the Wankhede narcotics seizure would proceed, Singh mentioned he would now not love to remark at the probe as he used to be indirectly hooked up to it. The officer mentioned that he has come to Mumbai for a vigilance test. Dnyaneshwar Singh will examine those allegations. Singh could also be the Leader Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Federal Anti-Medication Company.

Accused of difficult Rs 25 crore to unencumber Aryan Khan

Allow us to tell that the NCB had ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims of Prabhakar Sal, an impartial witness within the Aryan Khan drug case. The witness had claimed that some officers of the company, together with NCB’s Mumbai regional unit director Seemar Wankhede, had demanded Rs 25 crore to unencumber Aryan Khan, an accused within the drug case.

The day past Sameer Wankhede stayed for 2 hours on the headquarters in Delhi

There used to be a meeting of media workforce outdoor the NCB place of job when Dnyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director Basic, Northern Zone of NCB from Delhi, reached Mumbai. Wankhede, who’s heading the probe into the drug seizure case, had long gone to the NCB headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday and spent two hours there.

Assets had previous mentioned that the probe used to be adopted by means of the raids by means of any other impartial NCB witness within the case, KP Gosavi, being with regards to Aryan Khan and turning in custodial custody of the entire accused arrested in Mumbai on October 3. Processes may also be taken into consideration. Footage and movies of Gosavi with Aryan Khan went viral on social media and lots of information boards.

The function of all officials and witnesses will likely be investigated

Deputy Director Basic Dnyaneshwar Singh mentioned that the function of the entire officials and witnesses concerned within the case will likely be investigated and it is going to even be observed whether or not they have got adopted the NCB regulations and procedures as laid down within the Nationwide Narcotic Medication and Psychotropic Ingredients (NDPS) Act on this complete incident. used to be adopted or now not.

Sameer Wankhede had sought coverage to steer clear of being framed

Sameer Wankhede on Sunday wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale searching for coverage from some unknown individuals making plans conceivable felony motion towards him. He had alleged that they sought after to implicate him. Alternatively, Wankhede didn’t get any reduction on Monday in reference to a sworn statement on a sensational declare made by means of impartial extortion witness Prabhakar Sail. A unique courtroom has mentioned that it can’t factor an order restraining courts from taking cognizance of paperwork.