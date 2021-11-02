Sameer Wankhede on Nawab Malik’s allegation: ‘We’re continuously looking to falsely implicate us’

Sameer Wankhede on Nawab Malik’s allegation: Narcotics Keep watch over Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede pushed aside all of the allegations being leveled in opposition to him and his circle of relatives. Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday replied to the allegations of Nawab Malik, a minister within the Maharashtra executive and Nationalist Congress Celebration (NCP) chief. Sameer Wankhede mentioned, ‘A medicine peddler named Salman had contacted his sister. My sister does not take NDPS circumstances, so she returned it. Salman additionally attempted to implicate us thru a intermediary. He used to be arrested and now he’s in prison. False allegations are being made in opposition to us through sharing his WhatsApp chat.Additionally Learn – Sameer Wankhede passed over his caste certificates to NCSC President in Delhi, Maharashtra executive gets the investigation accomplished

It's noteworthy that Nawab Malik had accused Yasmeen Wankhede, sister of Sameer Wankhede, of getting an affair with a medication peddler. He had made public the WhatsApp chats of Yashmeen and the medication peddler. Allow us to let you know that Yasmeen Wankhede is a legal professional through occupation and consistent with Sameer Wankhede she does now not take NDPS circumstances.

Sameer Wankhede mentioned, 'The intermediary who attempted to implicate us had filed a false criticism this 12 months with the Mumbai Police. Not anything got here to the fore within the investigation of that criticism. After this, drug peddlers like Salman attempted to implicate my circle of relatives. Such efforts are nonetheless happening and the drug mafia is at the back of it.

Nationalist Congress Celebration (NCP) chief Nawab Malik had additionally accused Sameer Wankhede of dressed in pricey garments. In this Sameer Wankhede mentioned, the issues being mentioned about my pricey garments are simply rumours. Their wisdom is much less they usually will have to to find out extra about this.