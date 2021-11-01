Sameer Wankhede passed over his caste certificates to NCSC President in Delhi, Maharashtra executive to analyze

New Delhi: NCB’s Mumbai regional unit director Sameer Wankhede got here into controversy right through the investigation of a drug case associated with Aryan Khan drug case, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan in Mumbai. Wankhede) reached the Nationwide Fee for Scheduled Castes in Delhi on Monday and right here he has passed over the related unique caste certificate after being from his Dalit caste. After this, now the fee gets those paperwork tested via the Govt of Maharashtra.Additionally Learn – Delhi Air High quality Slips: Ahead of Diwali, Delhi’s air turns into ‘toxic’, respiring turns into tough

In step with resources, Wankhede has additionally submitted divorce paperwork, delivery certificates and a few different paperwork of his first marriage. He met Nationwide Fee for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla and passed over his unique caste certificates to turn out himself a Dalit. Additionally Learn – Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede: Nawab Malik’s giant allegation, mentioned – Sameer Wankhede had warned me of dire penalties

NCB-Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Nationwide Fee for Scheduled Castes, Delhi He has come right here to offer his matter sooner than the Fee. We can see and check his paperwork: Subhash Ramnath Pardhi, member, Nationwide Fee for Scheduled Castes %.twitter.com/py1zWwVh1M – ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021



Nationwide Fee for Scheduled Castes Chairman Vijay Sampla mentioned that the paperwork given via him (Sameer Wankhede) can be verified via the Maharashtra executive and no motion can be taken towards Wankhede if they’re discovered legitimate. Resources mentioned that Wankhede has additionally submitted divorce paperwork, delivery certificates and a few different paperwork of his first marriage.

No matter information and paperwork requested via the Fee had been equipped to them nowadays. My criticism can be verified and shortly Fee’s Chairman will answer on it: Sameer Wankhede after assembly with Chairman of Nationwide Fee for Scheduled Castes in Delhi %.twitter.com/NhB6XpGuzB – ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

Member of Nationwide Fee for Scheduled Castes Subhash Ramnath Pardhi mentioned, he (Sameer Wankhede) has come right here to offer his matter sooner than the fee. We can glance into it and check the file.

After a gathering with the chairman of the Nationwide Fee for Scheduled Castes in Delhi, Wankhede mentioned, “The entire information and paperwork that the fee has requested for, had been made to be had to them nowadays.” My criticism can be verified and shortly the chairman of the fee will answer on it.

Allow us to let you know that Sameer Wankhede is heading the investigation of the drug case by which Aryan Khan, son of actor Shahrukh Khan used to be arrested. Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Celebration (NCP) chief Nawab Malik has alleged that Sameer Wankhede used to be born in a Muslim circle of relatives. Malik says that once clearing the Union Public Carrier Fee (UPSC) exam, Wankhede used many cast paperwork, together with the SC class certificates, to get a task below reservation. On the other hand, Wankhede has denied the entire allegations.

Sameer Wankhede and a number of other officers of the Mumbai unit also are speculated to have demanded Rs 25 crore to free up Aryan Khan. NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into those allegations. Nationwide Fee for Scheduled Castes Vice-Chairman Arun Halder on Sunday got here out in fortify of Wankhede, pronouncing officials are doing excellent paintings and making their division proud, however a minister is making non-public assaults on him and his members of the family. Huh. Halder had additionally reached Wankhede’s Mumbai place of dwelling.