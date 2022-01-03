Sameer Wankhede: Sameer Wankhede’s time period in NCB ends, despatched again to DRI

New Delhi: NCB Mumbai (NCB Mumbai) Regional Director Sameer Wankhede used to be in controversies of (Sameer Wankhede) His time period on the Federal Anti-Drug Company has expired and he has been despatched again to his mum or dad group ‘DRI’. The extra rate of NCB’s Mumbai regional unit will probably be treated through the company’s Indore regional director Brijendra Chaudhary. Indian Income Provider (IRS) Wankhede, a 2008 batch officer of the Directorate of Income Intelligence in August 2020, within the wake of the company’s probe into the narcotics side of the dying of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (DRI) Was once despatched. Shahrukh Khan after this situation (Shah Rukh Khan) son of Aryan Khan (Aryan Khan) Had been maximum mentioned within the topic of arresting.Additionally Learn – From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, those stars can dance for your wedding ceremony too however should pay this type of fee-Listing

Sameer Wankhede used to be serving because the Regional Director within the Mumbai unit of NCB with impact from 31 August 2020 and his tenure used to be additionally prolonged for a while. Officers stated that Wankhede's prolonged tenure at NCB ended on December 31, 2021 and because an extension has no longer been ordered, he has been shifted to his mum or dad group DRI, which is the Central Board of Oblique Taxes and Customs. Works as an investigation company beneath

Sameer Wankhede used to be within the information in October final yr after the NCB raided a cruise send off the Mumbai coast. Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan and a number of other others have been arrested all the way through the raid. Quickly after this motion, Nawab Malik, a minister in Maharashtra and chief of the Nationalist Congress Celebration, made allegations of misconduct and corruption towards him. Previous, the NCB, beneath the management of Wankhede, arrested Sameer Khan, son-in-law of NCP chief Nawab Malik, in a narcotics case.