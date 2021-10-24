Sameer Wankhede wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, no felony motion will have to be taken to implicate me for incorrect functions

Mumbai: NCB’s Mumbai Regional Director Sameer Wankhede on Sunday approached the Mumbai Police Commissioner searching for coverage towards “deliberate” felony motion being taken towards him by means of unidentified individuals for being implicated in an alleged vigilance case. NCB Zonal Director in Mumbai Sameer Wankhede has written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner asking for him to “make certain that no felony motion is taken to implicate me for incorrect functions”.Additionally Learn – Son Tej Pratap first sat on a dharna in entrance of RJD leader Lalu Yadav’s place of abode, then met his father

Wankhede, on the middle of controversy over the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case, acknowledged in a one-page letter addressed to Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale that he has come to understand that some unidentified individuals are being implicated in an alleged vigilance similar case. are making plans to take ‘deliberate’ felony motion towards them. NCB Mumbai Regional Director Sameer Wankhede additional discussed that Deputy Director Normal (DDG) Mutha Ashok Jain has already referred the acknowledged subject to the Director Normal (DG) of NCB for vital motion. Additionally Learn – VIDEO: Birthday celebration leaders-workers snatched the mic and slapped the Congress chief at the degree itself

Wankhede, a 2008 batch IRS officer, with out naming any person, claimed that extremely revered public figures have issued him during the media, sending him to prison and dangerous his dismissal. He asked the Commissioner of Police to make certain that no such felony motion is taken to implicate him with malafide intentions.

Witness claimed that NCB officer had demanded Rs 25 crore to unencumber Aryan Khan

In a brand new twist to the drug confiscation case, an ‘impartial witness’ on Sunday claimed that an NCB reputable and absconding witness KP Gosavi, along side some others, attempted to unfastened Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan’s arrested son Aryan Khan. 25 crore used to be demanded for it.

Declare, 8 crore rupees have been to be given to Sameer Wankhede

‘Impartial witness’ Prabhakar Sail claimed that once bringing Aryan to the NCB place of job on October 3, he known as Gosavi to speak to a person named Sam D’Souza about challenging Rs 25 crore and solving the case for Rs 18 crore. Heard as a result of he needed to pay “8 crore rupees to Sameer Wankhede (NCB’s zonal director). Prabhakar Sail informed the media that the NCB officers additionally requested him to signal 9 to ten clean papers. Despite the fact that,

NCB reputable has termed the allegations as false and malicious

The NCB reputable has denied the allegations and termed it as totally false and malicious. In the meantime, the NCB acknowledged that Wankhede has vehemently denied the allegations. The company acknowledged that the subject is sub-judice and if SAIL has anything else to mention, then an software will have to be made within the court docket. In Mumbai, Deputy Director Normal (DDG) of NCB Mutha Ashok Jain issued a remark pronouncing that thru social media they have got come to understand that Sail is a witness within the case.

Affidavit by means of Prabhakar Sail, witness in against the law case of NCB has come to my understand. As he’s witness & case is sub-judice, he must publish his prayer to Courtroom somewhat than social media. Our Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede has denied the allegations: DDG, South-Western Area, NCB %.twitter.com/GwdU7AyGCY – ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Aryan Khan used to be arrested on 3 October beneath the management of Sameer Wankhede

The company, led by means of NCB zonal director Samir Wankhede, had busted the drug previous this month and arrested Aryan Khan within the case on October 3. Aryan is recently lodged in Arthur Highway Prison in Mumbai. Aryan Khan’s bail software it will likely be heard within the Bombay Prime Courtroom on October 26.

Prabhakar Sail is absconding in a 2018 fraud case

Prabhakar Sal labored as the non-public bodyguard of Gosavi, who’s absconding in a 2018 fraud case. Sail used to be with Gosavi at the evening of the raid. Sail claimed that Gosavi met D’Souza after Aryan Khan used to be dropped at the NCB place of job.

Talk sooner than the court docket thru social media as an alternative

Within the remark, he acknowledged, “As he (Prabhakar Sail) is a witness within the case and the subject is sub-judice sooner than the honorable court docket, if he has anything else to mention, then he will have to make a request sooner than the court docket, as an alternative of talking thru social media. He acknowledged that the affidavit additionally comprises vigilance similar allegations towards some folks which might be in keeping with what Prabhakar Mobile heard from folks. The zonal director, Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede particularly denied those allegations, the remark acknowledged. One of the most contents of the affidavit are associated with vigilance, so we’re sending them to NCB Director and asking for him to take additional vital motion.

Declare within the affidavit, Gosavi won Rs 50 lakh, later returned Rs 38 lakh

Sal ready a testimony attested by means of a notary and claimed to have submitted it within the court docket. Sail claims that Rs 50 lakh used to be won by means of two males and later he returned Rs 38 lakh. Sail claimed that he went to the NCB place of job at the morning of October 2 and noticed Gosavi coming down with the NCB officer. The zonal director of NCB additionally got here out of his place of job.

Sail claims, simplest Munmun Dhamecha used to be known

Sail claimed that within the afternoon, Gosavi despatched 10-12 photos to his cell phone and requested if he knew any of them. SAIL had known simplest Munmun Dhamecha amongst them. Sail claims that once the raid, Gosavi along side NCB officers took Aryan Khan to the NCB place of job in a white Innova automotive.

Sal’s declare brought about political upheaval

Later, D’Souza and Gosavi went to Decrease Parel house the place Shah Rukh Khan’s supervisor Pooja Dadlani got here there in a blue Mercedes, Sail claimed within the affidavit. Gosavi and Dadlani sat within the automotive and talked. They went again after quarter-hour. Sal claimed that Gosavi remaining known as him on October 21 and acknowledged that he used to be now not within the nation. He informed that he would quickly give up sooner than the police.

This declare of Sail has introduced political upheaval.

Nana Patole demanded a excessive point inquiry from the state govt

Maharashtra Congress unit president Nana Patole on Sunday demanded a high-level inquiry from the state govt into the subject. He informed journalists that the brand new revelations have raised questions at the motion of the NCB. He alleged that the motion of the NCB is suspected to be a part of a conspiracy by means of the central govt to destabilize the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt within the state. Patole acknowledged, “Impartial witness Prabhakar Sail has claimed within the affidavit to call for Rs 25 crore from Shahrukh Khan and the settlement used to be settled for Rs 18 crore. The state govt will have to take cognizance of those allegations.

Nawab Malik acknowledged – Wankhede is serious about extorting and terrorizing Mumbai movie business

In the meantime, Maharashtra govt minister and Nationalist Congress Birthday celebration (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik, who has been incessantly calling the drug restoration case faux, acknowledged that Sail’s declare could be very critical and he has requested a Particular Investigation Group (SIT) to analyze it. demanded. Speaking to journalists in Beed, Malik reiterated his allegation that Wankhede used to be “serious about extorting and terrorizing the Mumbai movie business”. He acknowledged that he’ll meet the Leader Minister and the House Minister on Monday to call for a SIT probe into the declare of SAIL.

Shiv Sena MP Raut said- Those instances were made to defame Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted, “It’s surprising to get a witness to signal on clean paper by means of NCB in Aryan Khan case. There could also be information that an enormous quantity used to be demanded. Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray has acknowledged that those instances were made to defame Maharashtra. It looks as if that is turning out to be true. Police will have to take suo motu cognizance.