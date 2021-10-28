Sameer Wankhede’s spouse Kranti Redkar sought lend a hand from CM Uddhav Thackeray, said- I imagine…

Kranti Redkar Wankhede writes to Uddhav Thackeray: NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who’s probing the Aryan Khan drug case, is going through a number of allegations separately. NCP chief and minister in Maharashtra govt Nawab Malik is repeatedly attacking him. Except this, Prabhakar Mobile, who used to be the bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi, has additionally made critical allegations. In the meantime, actress and Sameer Wankhede’s spouse Kranti Redkar Wankhede has written a letter to Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray, soliciting for for lend a hand.Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: House Minister Dilip Walse Patil Corona sure, appeals to those who got here in touch to get examined

Kranti Redkar Wankhede says, 'We're being humiliated on a regular basis in entrance of other folks. Within the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a girl's dignity is being performed with, a funny story is being made. Had Balasaheb Thackeray been there as of late, he do not have authorised all this in any respect. '

I’ve sought time from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as a way to meet him. I’ve no longer gained a reaction up to now, I’m looking forward to a answer: Kranti Redkar Wankhede, Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s spouse https://t.co/XsJY0Ipwoo – ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021



She wrote in her letter, ‘I’m a Marathi woman and feature grown up looking at Shiv Sena preventing for the fitting of justice for the Marathi particular person since adolescence. I’ve discovered from Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that don’t do injustice to somebody and don’t tolerate injustice your self. This is why why I’m single-handedly status and preventing in opposition to the ones attacking my private lifestyles.

Kranti Redkar Wankhede additional wrote within the letter, ‘Persons are seeing this funny story on social media. I’m an artist and I don’t perceive politics. I do not even need to get into politics. We’re being humiliated on a regular basis even on issues with which we aren’t similar.

Addressing Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the spouse of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede wrote within the letter, ‘As of late Balasaheb isn’t amongst us, however you might be and we see his symbol in you. We imagine in you. We’re positive that you’re going to no longer permit injustice to occur to me and my circle of relatives. As a Marathi woman, I be expecting justice from you. I pray you for justice.

Chatting with the media, Kranti acknowledged, ‘I’ve sought an appointment with Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However until now no answer has come from their aspect. I’m looking forward to his answer.