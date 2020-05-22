Samira Wiley narrates new The Color Purple audiobook

Samira Wiley, Emmy Award-winning actress of The Handmaid’s Story and Orange is the New Black, is narrating The Color Purple by Alice Walker for Amazon’s Audible audiobook service.

The Pulitzer Prize profitable novel has offered thousands and thousands of copies worldwide and been tailored into an Oscar-nominated movie (starring Whoopi Goldberg) and a Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

Now, Samira Wiley has narrated an audiobook launch of the title which is accessible to stream and obtain now on Audible.

Signal as much as Audible 30 day free trial

The acclaimed novel primarily follows Celie, a younger African-American girl within the early 1900s as she encounters abuse and oppression in Georgia, United States. The story is informed through a sequence of letters which Celie writes to God all through her life.

Samira Wiley brings the phrases from the web page in her narration of the story, which incorporates an writer’s introduction, written in honour of the guide’s 25th anniversary.

To take heed to the The Color Purple, you possibly can entry the audiobook out of your Audible account. In case you don’t have one, you possibly can join a free 30 day trial.

Wiley is not any stranger to the narration world as she beforehand narrated the Netflix documentary Night time on Earth and was nominated for Finest Feminine Lead Vocal efficiency for her half in The Strolling Lifeless online game.

Signal as much as Audible 30 day free trial

You may as well learn the unique novel, The Color Purple which is in the stores on Amazon.