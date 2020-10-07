Sammy Hagar, Lenny Kravitz And More Post Eddie Van Halen Tribute

The vary of musicians, actors, administrators and creatives across the globe publicly mourning the lack of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen demonstrates how far his music and his expertise reached. Within the hour after his dying was introduced, Twitter was full of tributes not simply from musicians like former bandmate Sammy Hagar, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, Lenny Kravitz and Billy Idol, but additionally director and fellow Californian Ava DuVernay (posted a video tribute) and even “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill.

His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, posted this tribute on trailer. “He was the perfect father I may ever ask for. Each second I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a present.” His mom Valerie Bertinelli, who was married to Eddie from 1981 to 2007 retweeted Wolfgang’s assertion.

Former frontman Sammy Hagar posted an image on a aircraft with Van Halen stating he was “heartbroken and speechless.”

Kiss cofounder Gene Simmons, an early booster of Van Halen, stated “Eddie was not solely a guitar god, however a genuinely stunning soul.”

Mötley Crüe member Nikki Sixx known as Van Halen the “Mozart of rock guitar.”

Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You modified our world. You had been the Mozart of rock guitar. Journey secure rockstar. — —Nikki Sixx— (@NikkiSixx) October 6, 2020

Fellow guitarist Lenny Kravitz memorialized Eddie Van Halen with a black and white picture displaying the musicians well-known shirtless bandanna look mid leap splits. “Heaven will likely be electrical tonight,” Kravitz wrote.

Billy Idol posted a collage of photos of the 2 collectively and Van Halen acting on stage. “We are going to miss you” he wrote.

Flea (Michael Peter Balzary) known as the Los Angeles musician a real rocker. The founding member of the Scorching Chili Peppers hoped that Van Halen would “jam with Jimi tonight” on Twitter.

Oh man, bless his stunning inventive coronary heart. I like you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a real rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break by way of to the opposite aspect my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9A — Flea (@flea333) October 6, 2020

Black Sabbath cofounders Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, who had the dangerous luck to have Van Halen open for them in 1978, paid tribute as properly:

I’m simply devastated to listen to the information of the passing of my pricey good friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a protracted and arduous battle together with his most cancers proper to the very finish. Eddie was considered one of a really particular form of individual, a very nice good friend. Relaxation In Peace my pricey good friend until we meet once more. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) October 6, 2020

Simply after I thought 2020 could not get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has handed. So shocking- One of many nicest, right down to Earth males I’ve ever met and toured with. A real gent and true genius. RIP. So unhappy.Ideas exit to his brother Alex, and his household. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020

Metallica, who did a U.S. stadium tour with Van Halen in 1988, paid collective tribute:

We’re enormously saddened to listen to concerning the premature passing of Eddie Van Halen. We thought of him an inspiration, an idol, and after spending a summer time collectively on the street in ’88, a good friend. Sending like to Alex, @wolfvanhalen & everybody within the better VH household. 📸 @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/wZ9ZKNmK0q — Metallica (@Metallica) October 6, 2020

Queen guitarist Brian Might, who enlisted Eddie for his Star Fleet mission within the early ’80s, credited him with a “new form of enjoying.”

Nation famous person Keith City, who’s heralded as one of many premiere guitar gamers within the style, wrote, “This hit me arduous. There are many nice guitar gamers on the planet, however very, VERY few true innovators. Gamers who appear to have arrived from a far distant planet , and who carry a totally new coloration to the rainbow. Eddie Van Halen was this and a lot extra. Even with out the finger tapping, you had a participant with extraordinary contact, tone, and a rhythmic pocket and bounce that floated like Ali within the ring. He was a master of complicated solos that spoke to non-musicians… THAT IS HARD TO DO. The rationale was the beautiful melody in his coronary heart, and the enjoyment in his soul of enjoying FOR folks – and it got here by way of like a ray of solar we ALL felt.”

Director and producer Ava DuVernay posted a damaged coronary heart and a stay efficiency of “Love Walks In.”

Mark Hamill replied to Wolfgang’s announcement of his father’s passing, urging him to “take solace in understanding that he will likely be lengthy remembered and stay on endlessly as considered one of Rock’s most extraordinary guitar virtuosos.”

Rage In opposition to the Machine guitarist Tom Morello known as Van Halen “one of many best musicians within the historical past of mankind.”

https://t.co/QjAj45KED8 Apex expertise. An unparalleled titan within the annals of rock n roll. One of many best musicians within the historical past of mankind. Relaxation In Peace, King Edward — Tom Morello (@tmorello) October 6, 2020

Seashore Boys cofounder and songwriter Brian Wilson weighed in about his fellow Angeleno.

I simply heard about Eddie Van Halen and I really feel horrible about it. Eddie was such a fantastic guitarist and I keep in mind how massive Van Halen was, particularly right here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s household & buddies. pic.twitter.com/PY8fyrx1Lu — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 6, 2020

Nation famous person Kenny Chesney, no imply guitarist himself, known as Van Halen “the perfect guitar participant that ever lived.”

“Ghostbusters” and “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig recalled the primary time he heard “Eruption” as a teen, “My thoughts by no means recovered. RIP Eddie. And additionally Relaxation In Rock.”

Simply while you assume 2020 couldn’t suck extra. What’s there to say about Eddie besides he modified the face of rock music. I’ll always remember the primary time I heard Eruption as a teen. My thoughts by no means recovered. RIP Eddie. And additionally Relaxation In Rock. 🤟 https://t.co/DtcbFPfx7k — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 6, 2020

Skid Row frontman and “Gilmore Ladies” actor Sebastian Bach regarded again on the double loss the music world confronted in 2020 “Eddie Van Halen and Neil Peart had been simply too good for 2020,” Bach wrote.

Eddie Van Halen and Neil Peart had been simply too good for 2020.

All of us are

My coronary heart is damaged — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) October 6, 2020

Veteran Canadian rockers Nickelback posted a prolonged tribute.

The world misplaced an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, grasp songwriter and maybe one of many largest inspirations ever to learn to play guitar. Heartbroken to listen to of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and finest needs to his his household, buddies and followers. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 6, 2020

Comic Dane Cook dinner additionally responded to Wolfgang’s heartfelt tribute.

I will likely be enjoying your fathers music all day right now and reminiscing of all of the wonderful reminiscences #VanHalen dropped at my life. Condolences to your loved ones and the household of fellow followers. — Dane Cook dinner (@DaneCook) October 6, 2020

“Gremlins” actor Zach Galligan reminisced a few backstage encounter with the legend.